Fermín López and Dani Olmo, saved by Atlético: 'Good thing Simeone...'

The relationship between FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid has always been highly competitive. In recent years, both teams have made very interesting moves in the transfer market.

The transfers of Luis Suárez, David Villa, or Antoine Griezmann were some of the most notable.

Now, the name on every front page is Julián Álvarez, who could be the next big move between both clubs.

common interests in the market

Beyond Julián Álvarez, Barça and Atlético share common interests. Simeone and Flick are looking to surround their teams with the best players in the world.

| Europa Press

This ambition has led both coaches to focus on the same footballer to strengthen their midfield.

the choice of an attacking midfielder

This attacking midfielder, who could make a difference for both squads, has decided to choose Atlético de Madrid.

His arrival would mean a leap in quality for the red-and-white team and relief for Barça's squad.

happiness in the culé midfield

Dani Olmo and Fermín López have celebrated the news. Both know that a new signing in the midfield could reduce their playing time.

| E-Noticies

The competition in the blaugrana midfield is enormous, and not everyone can play more.

Hansi Flick's challenge

Hansi Flick tries to distribute playing time evenly. However, it's clear that both Fermín López and Dani Olmo want more prominence. Their desire to play more clashes with the large number of talents in the midfield.

Barça rule out Álex Baena

Precisely because of this saturation, Barça have ruled out signing Álex Baena. This decision has led to a quick move by Atlético de Madrid.

| E-Noticies

In this regard, according to COPE, Álex Baena will sign for the colchonero club for €60M. This move will allow Barça to avoid further overcrowding their midfield.

less competition for Fermín and Dani Olmo

Thanks to this deal, Fermín López and Dani Olmo know they won't have to face more competition at Barça.

This gives them peace of mind, as the culé midfield is already suffering from a classic overbooking.

the future will be decided in the summer

No one at Barça wants to lose talent, but reality forces decisions to be made. This summer will be crucial to define the future of many players in the midfield.

Álex Baena's signing for Atlético could be a relief for Barça and a statement for Simeone.

In any case, the battle between FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid remains active in the offices. While both teams look to strengthen, Álex Baena's arrival at Atlético marks a new chapter.

Dani Olmo and Fermín López can breathe easy, but the market promises even more surprises this summer.