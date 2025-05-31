Messi loses his best friend before the Club World Cup: 'It's an unexpected blow'

Messi continues to shine at Inter Miami, where he keeps showing that his quality remains intact. This season, he has already scored 11 goals and provided 3 assists in 18 matches. His performance proves that he still has plenty of fuel left and is the undisputed star of MLS.

Messi's main goal is to arrive in top form for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the US. He has become the face of soccer in the American country. His presence will be the biggest draw for the world's greatest soccer celebration.

| Europa Press

Messi and Inter Miami face the challenge of the Club World Cup

Before the international event, Messi and Inter Miami have the Club World Cup ahead of them. This competition brings together the best teams on the planet. Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, or Chelsea will compete for the title this summer.

Inter Miami landed in a tough group, alongside Palmeiras, Porto, and Al Ahly. Messi's team will look to advance past the group stage and make their mark on the tournament. However, expectations have been affected by bad news.

Jordi Alba, the significant absence for Inter Miami

Jordi Alba, one of Messi's best friends and teammates, was injured in the last match. Alba keeps performing at a high level in MLS, showing his commitment and experience. However, concerning physical discomfort threatens his participation in the Club World Cup.

According to official sources, Jordi Alba will be out for at least two weeks. This makes it very likely that he won't be able to play in the competition. Jordi Alba's absence is a heavy blow for Messi and for Inter Miami's aspirations.

The impact of Jordi Alba's injury on Inter Miami and Messi

Jordi Alba not only brings quality and speed down the left flank, but he's also a key figure for Messi off the field. Their relationship has been close since their Barça days, which makes this absence even harder for the Argentine. The connection between the two is essential to Inter Miami's play style.

Jordi Alba's injury reduces Messi and his team's tactical options. Inter Miami will have to look for alternatives to cover the left back's absence. Without a doubt, it's an unexpected blow that could affect the team's performance in such a demanding tournament.