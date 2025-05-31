Surprise with Luis de la Fuente, no one at Barça understands it: 'He has forgotten the best one'

The Spanish national team returns to the spotlight next week with the final stage of the Nations League. Spain will face France in the semifinals, with the grand final awaiting the winner, who will emerge from the match between Germany and Portugal. Luis de la Fuente, national coach, aims to win this title and will do so by betting on a competitive team.

A few days ago, Luis de la Fuente released the list of called-up players for this decisive stage. As expected, the draft brought several surprises that have caused controversy and debate in the Spanish soccer world. Joan García, one of the best goalkeepers of the season, was left out, while other players like Isco returned after years of absence.

Luis de la Fuente bets heavily on Barça, but raises doubts

The Spanish coach keeps his trust in Barça as an essential pillar for the national team. Six Barça players appear on the list: Pedri, Gavi, Cubarsí, Dani Olmo, Fermín, and Lamine Yamal. All have had an outstanding season and will be key pieces for Luis de la Fuente.

However, this trust could've been greater: Ferran Torres and Marc Casadó, also from Barça, weren't drafted because they're recovering from their injuries. If they'd been at 100%, without a doubt, they'd have been part of the Barcelona core in the national team. However, the major absence from Luis de la Fuente's list is another star from FC Barcelona.

Alejandro Balde, the major absence from Luis de la Fuente

The main controversy lies in the absence of Alejandro Balde. Barça's left back hasn't been drafted for this squad. This decision surprises many, since Balde has shown remarkable progress during the season.

Luis de la Fuente has chosen to draft Grimaldo and Cucurella for that position, who have gained ground in the fight for the left back spot. Alejandro Balde is undisputed at Barça and his level has been recognized worldwide as one of the best in his position, so his absence is inexplicable.

Why doesn't Luis de la Fuente count on Alejandro Balde?

The exclusion of Alejandro Balde raises many questions. His season has been top-level, establishing himself as a very complete left back with great potential. Not being on the list is seen by experts and fans as a mistake that could cost the national team dearly.

Meanwhile, Barça doesn't understand this decision. Balde is essential for the Catalan team, and many believe the Spanish national team is losing a key piece. The discrepancy between his club performance and his absence from the national team sparks criticism and intense debate.