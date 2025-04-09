Fede Valverde Confirms He Considered an NBA-Style Retirement: 'If It Were Up to Me...'

Fede Valverde has become one of the essential pillars of Real Madrid. His versatility and dedication in every match have made him a reference for Carlo Ancelotti. He almost never rests, and his mere presence always causes many problems for opponents.

Fede Valverde has also earned the respect of his teammates. He is not a controversial player and always keeps a professional attitude, both on and off the field. In fact, Toni Kroos, a Real Madrid legend, gave him the number "8" jersey after his retirement, a gesture that reflects the admiration that exists within the locker room for the Uruguayan.

Zidane's Persistence and Fede Valverde's Rise

Fede Valverde had the opportunity to stay at Real Madrid thanks to Zinedine Zidane's persistence, who bet on him when many doubted his ability. Little by little, he earned a spot in the starting eleven until he became a key piece, adapting to Carlo Ancelotti's demands.

Fede Valverde has learned from the best. Players like Toni Kroos have given him valuable advice that has allowed him to evolve and become one of the most complete footballers at Real Madrid. His commitment and evolution have not only been noticed by his coach but also by the fans, who see him as a reference for the club's future.

Fede Valverde's Confession About the Number "8" Jersey

A few days ago, Fede Valverde made a personal confession that surprised many. He revealed that he was considering retiring the number "8" jersey given to him by Toni Kroos:

"At first, I talked about it with my wife. I didn't want to take it, mainly out of respect for the one who wore it, Toni. I thought that a person who had marked so many things at the club had left a mark," Valverde commented.

The idea of retiring the number, in the style of the NBA, was on his mind, but after talking to Toni Kroos and receiving his blessing, the Uruguayan felt more at ease:

"If it were up to me, I would retire the number like they do in the NBA. When Toni Kroos accepted that I wear that jersey, my body relaxed, and I said: 'It's my moment, I'm going to enjoy it,'" he confessed.

A Promising Future for Fede Valverde

Fede Valverde continues to be an essential piece for Real Madrid. His evolution since arriving at Real Madrid and his ability to adapt to different positions have placed him as one of the best players in world soccer.

The trust he has gained from Carlo Ancelotti and his dedication to keep learning from the best predict a bright future both for him and for the club.