Official, Hansi Flick's Favorite Rejects Barça: Zubimendi Is No. 1 Again

Fortunately or unfortunately, all stories have an end; also in football. Glorious eras of teams or national teams have one, as do the tragic ones, brilliant football careers of players or coaches, eternal recovery processes and also the transfer sagas. There are entities that become obsessed with signing a certain player and pursue them for years.

Some of these cases end in a happy ending, as recently happened to Real Madrid with Kylian Mbappé. But there are others, like what is going to happen to Barça in the coming days, whose closure is disappointing and discouraging. The fact is that the culé club is about to lose a player they have been pursuing for a long time; and whom they have sometimes felt close to: Joshua Kimmich.

| Europa Press

Pablo Neruda ends his popular Poem XX with 'and these are the last verses I write for her'. Well, these are, almost certainly, the last lines written about the possible signing of the German midfielder by Barça. Despite reports that he will not renew, it seems that Kimmich has a new team; and it won't be Hansi Flick's.

Joshua Kimmich, From Hope to Disappointment

For months, the name of Joshua Kimmich has been at the top of Barça's wish list. Especially since the reconquest of the culé presidency by Joan Laporta, a confessed admirer of German football. Another key point that strengthened this interest in the good Joshua was the departure of Sergio Busquets.

The truth is that, although the intention to sign him seemed almost utopian, each passing day the president smiled more brightly. It was evident that he was not going to be able to pay everything Bayern demanded to let him go, so Laporta could only wait for his contract to expire. And that moment arrives this coming summer, as the Germans have decided to withdraw the renewal offer to Kimmich.

Joshua Kimmich Won't Renew, But Moves Away from Barça

Hansi Flick, who, let's remember, already coached Joshua Kimmich on 74 official occasions at Die Roten and 14 with the Mannschaft, dreamed of his signing. However, it seems that FC Barcelona is not interested in his services as they consider the midfield already well covered. And not only that, but also, it seems that Arsenal is gaining strength to secure his services.

So, with this and a biscuit, Hansi Flick's dream has gone stale. Now there is no choice but to keep looking for the much-desired '5' whose signing continues to top Barça's roadmap with the same importance as finding a left winger.

For now, the favorite plan B remains Zubimendi, increasingly willing to leave Real Sociedad. But there are many nights of inspiration left until August and many poems can still be written. Both of love and of overcoming.