Hansi Flick's Favorite Says Goodbye to Barça: Nico Williams Is No. 1 Again

Since his arrival at Barça, Hansi Flick has emphasized the need to strengthen the offensive line with an elite winger. Although Raphinha has shown outstanding performance, Flick considers it essential to expand the attacking options to maintain competitiveness in all competitions. To this end, he has held multiple meetings with the sporting director, Deco, evaluating various alternatives to enhance the squad.

In the conversations he had with Hansi Flick, Deco proposed Luis Díaz from Liverpool due to his explosiveness and dribbling ability. Meanwhile, President Joan Laporta proposed Rafael Leão, whose versatility and physical power make him an attractive option. However, the fans have shown a clear preference for Nico Williams, a young talent from Athletic Club, known for his speed and one-on-one imbalance.

| Athletic Club

Nico Williams Is Not Hansi Flick's Preferred Choice

Despite the mentioned options and how close Nico Williams was to signing with Barça, Hansi Flick had a particular preference for Leroy Sané. The German coach knows Sané well from his time at Bayern Munich and the German national team, fully trusting his ability to bring imbalance and goals to the team.

Additionally, Sané's contractual situation, with his contract ending in June 2025, suggested a possible acquisition at a reduced cost or even as a free agent. However, the latest statements coming from the German club indicate that the skillful winger is willing to renew his contractual bond, which will be signed in the coming days. Therefore, if nothing fails, Leroy Sané will renew with Bayern, forcing Hansi Flick to focus his attention on Nico Williams.

| Europa Press

Nico Williams Returns to the Scene

With Leroy Sané's continuity at Bayern practically assured, Barça has reactivated its interest in Nico Williams. The young winger was already on the Catalan club's radar last summer, but various circumstances prevented his signing. Now, without the option of Sané, Nico Williams positions himself as the main candidate to reinforce Barça's left wing.

The possible arrival of Nico Williams at Camp Nou opens the door to a dream offensive partnership alongside Lamine Yamal. Both young and talented players could form one of the most formidable duos in Europe, combining speed, technique, and goals. This partnership would not only strengthen Barça's present but also ensure a bright future in the offensive department.