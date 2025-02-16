Goodbye Barça, Lewandowski Celebrates: Luis Enrique Wins, Signing Closed, He Goes to PSG

We already know that one of the main points of Barça's roadmap next summer will be to improve the offensive area. The current trio is performing perfectly, but the reality is that it will soon be necessary to strengthen it. It has been demonstrated this year when Lamine Yamal has been absent that Barça suffered greatly; in fact, they didn't win any match that the young talent had to miss due to injury.

Beyond the search for a winger, the striker position will require a replacement sooner rather than later. Robert Lewandowski is showing one of his most extraordinary versions this season, it's true, being the top scorer in LaLiga and competing for it in the Champions League. However, the Pole will turn 37 this year and age will soon start to take its toll.

That he will renew for one more season with Barça is an obvious fact that will soon become official. But even so, Barça is aware that this summer it would be interesting to sign a '9'. And one of the options that both Deco and Joan Laporta liked the most is the striker in vogue in the Old Continent: Viktor Gyökeres.

Viktor Gyökeres, Between PSG and Barça

34 goals and 7 assists in the 35 matches he has played this season endorse Viktor Gyökeres as one of the most in-form '9s' across the continent. It is complex to find a forward with those numbers and that's why the big clubs have started to notice him. It was leaked several months ago that Barça was one of the major interested parties.

However, in Lisbon, they are not naive and Sporting will not let Viktor Gyökeres, their great star, with a contract until 2028, leave at any price. In fact, it is already being said that offers not exceeding 80 million will be directly dismissed by the Portuguese team. And Barça, knowing this, was studying formulas to be able to participate in what is expected to be one of the great bids of next summer.

But PSG has moved ahead. The latest information coming from France suggests that the Parisians are very close to reaching an agreement with Sporting to sign Viktor Gyökeres. Luis Enrique needs a goal scorer for his team; this year, after Mbappé's departure, they have greatly missed that figure.

Thus, if this rumor from the French press is fulfilled, Lewandowski can breathe easy, as in that case, he wouldn't have such fierce competition for his position. It would remain to be seen, then, if Deco would go for another striker or if he would again rely, as has happened this season, on Lewandowski and Ferran Torres. What seems increasingly complex is that Viktor Gyökeres could land in the City of Barcelona.