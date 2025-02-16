Regretting Going to Betis, Vitor Roque Presents Another Offer to Barça: 'I'm Going to...'

Vitor Roque arrived at Barça as Brazil's promising forward, signed from Athletico Paranaense at 18 years old, an acquisition endorsed by Deco. The blaugrana club paid 30M Euros for his signing plus a similar amount in variables. The forward signed a contract until 2031 with a 500M euro clause, arriving with a great aura of a scorer who was supposed to be Lewandowski's successor.

Nothing could be further from the truth, Vitor Roque's signing ended up being a major fiasco, quickly going from being a hope to becoming a major problem. The forward arrived as a potential star and Xavi Hernández barely counted on the striker, reducing him to a backup player. Xavi always preferred other signings over Vitor Roque, whom he relegated to obscurity.

| E-Noticies

With Flick's arrival at Barça, the forward hoped his luck would change and he could have the chance to earn the trust of the new German coach. During the preseason, the Brazilian didn't earn Hansi Flick's trust, who preferred to use newly arrived players like Pau Victor. Flick ended up discarding him for the first team and sought an exit from Barça for him, via loan, with Real Betis being his destination.

Real Betis Bets on Vitor Roque

Vitor Roque gave his approval to the move to Betis, which obtained his loan from Flick's Barça. After his failed stint with the blaugrana team, the Brazilian began a new stage full of hope to demonstrate his potential. Pellegrini gave him minutes, playing a total of 30 matches across La Liga, UEFA Conference League, and Copa del Rey, scoring a total of 7 goals.

However, Vitor Roque has been losing prominence at Betis, Pellegrini hasn't been satisfied with the forward's performance. So much so that Betis signed two forwards in the winter market due to the lack of goals, Cucho Hernández and the Brazilian Antony. Consequently, Vitor Roque's situation at Betis has taken a significant turn, going from being indisputable to losing his starting position.

Trying to take advantage of this situation, Palmeiras is looking to secure his services before February 28 when the market closes in Brazil. Palmeiras is determined to make a strong bid for Vitor Roque but is first exploring the feasibility of the operation. For this, Betis would have to give the OK by breaking the 2-year loan with Barça.

Palmeiras would be willing to pay up to 28M Euros for Vitor Roque. Now the ball is in the court of the verdiblanco team, which would expect some kind of financial compensation from Barça if the loan is broken for the forward's sale. Betis is clear that they won't exercise their purchase option nor is Barça willing to recall the forward.