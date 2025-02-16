The Most Anti-Madridist Surrenders to Raúl Asencio: 'Top-Level Center Back'

Football usually tends to offer opportunities and that is the case for Real Madrid's center-back Raúl Asencio. The Real Madrid Castilla defender made his debut with the first team on matchday 13 of La Liga against Osasuna due to the injury plague affecting the white team. The Canary Islands footballer arrived at 'La Fábrica' in 2017 from the youth ranks of Las Palmas.

Under Raúl González in 2023 the center-back improved and progressed in the reserve team and began to emerge in the first team by being included in some call-ups and training with the first team. Finally, due to the multitude of injuries in the white team, he made his first division debut on November 9, replacing Militão against Osasuna. Great performance, clean sheet and an assist in the second Real Madrid goal.

| Real Madrid, Canva

Carlo Ancelotti, in a subsequent press conference, acknowledged the great match by the youth player and praised Raúl's work in the reserve team. With all the starting center-backs injured, Asencio emerges as a key piece, with notable physical presence, great height 6 ft. 2 in. (1.87 m) dominating the aerial game. One of his great virtues is long passing also standing out for his leadership and ability to win duels.

The Emergence of Raúl Asencio at a Key Moment for Real Madrid

This season he has already accumulated 576 minutes with the Real Madrid first team, five starts and six appearances from the bench. Little by little, without rushing but without pausing, Raúl Asencio is making a place for himself in the Real Madrid first team. He has arrived at a very difficult time for the squad due to the multitude of injuries and his work and presence are proving crucial for Carlo Ancelotti.

The match that pitted Real Madrid against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League play-off left an epic white victory and a great performance by the center-back. Asencio passed his most difficult test with an epic duel with Erling Haaland. The pairing between the two players almost came to blows, the referee had to intervene to keep the peace between them at several moments during the match.

The Anti-Madridist Marc Crosas Praises Raúl Asencio

Asencio's great match at Manchester's Etihad will be remembered for a long time. The Real Madrid youth player became the marshal of the white defense, against Haaland the Canary Islands player earned his doctorate in the European Cup. All football fans discovered a great center-back who has been praised even by anti-Madridists like Marc Crosas.

Former Barça player Marc Crosas, a recognized anti-Madridist, had no choice but to surrender to the young white center-back. Raúl Asencio is following Nacho's path, maintaining a low profile with high performance, going to Valdebebas to train and giving 100%. Raúl Asencio has burst onto the scene with strength, a great revelation of the season and there is even talk of the possibility of being included in the next national team call-up.