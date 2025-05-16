Fabrizio Romano makes it official, he bids farewell to Barça to join Bayern: total agreement

The transfer market is approaching and Fabrizio Romano is already starting to confirm the first moves. The Italian journalist has become the most reliable source of information to know the latest on the most talked-about transfers. Fabrizio has just posted a message on his social media that directly affects Barça's interests.

The season for Barça has been extraordinary, but despite this, Deco and Laporta do not want to neglect the transfer market. They are both aware that, to keep the level of the current campaign, the team needs reinforcements in certain positions. Deco confirmed that they rely too much on Lamine and Raphinha, so the arrival of a backup winger is not ruled out.

| Europa Press

Fabrizio Romano talks about the signing of Jonathan Tah

However, beyond strengthening the offensive area, there is one case in particular that draws a lot of attention. In January, Barça secured the signing of Jonathan Tah at zero cost for the 2025/2026 season. The Leverkusen defender has decided to change scenery in the summer and everything suggested that his destination would be Camp Nou.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Fabrizio Romano has surprised everyone by talking about Jonathan Tah. The renowned Italian journalist stated days ago that Jonathan Tah has grown tired of waiting for Barça to make his signing official and has changed his mind. Now, barring a major surprise, his new team will be Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich's proposal

At least that's how Fabrizio Romano explained it: "Bayern Munich's formal proposal to Jonathan Tah has been internally approved at the club, including salary. The player's approval was needed to close the deal and finalize it as the last crucial step." Thus, after confirming what Fabrizio Romano said, it seems evident that Jonathan Tah will not play for Barça, his new team will be Bayern Munich.

The transfer market has not yet opened, but we are already learning about the first developments. Jonathan Tah's non-arrival at FC Barcelona to join Bayern Munich is just the beginning of what promises to be a summer full of significant moves. We will have to wait to see how the next signings develop and how they will affect the Catalan team.