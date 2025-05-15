Breaking news! Raphinha reveals the truth about Neymar's return to Camp Nou: 'I told him...'

The 24/25 season for Barça has been spectacular, and despite the setback in the Champions League against Inter, the Catalan team has shown enviable intensity, work, and effort. Under Flick's direction, the culé locker room has managed to turn things around and make people forget the desert crossing of recent years. Thanks to his innovative methods and closeness with the players, the German coach has achieved what seemed impossible not so long ago: for everyone to show their best version.

A clear example of this transformation is Raphinha, Barça's "11" has stepped up and become one of the leaders of the culé locker room. Playing on the left side, he has been able to score 34 goals and provide 25 assists, numbers of a true star. In fact, his contribution has been so good that he has surpassed a legend like Neymar.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies, FCB

In the 2015/2016 season, Neymar achieved his best numbers with the culé jersey at Camp Nou: 31 goals and 25 assists for a total of 56 goal contributions. But Raphinha has surpassed him. This season, the "11" has scored 34 goals and 25 assists, totaling 59 decisive actions and surpassing his idol by three.

Neymar and his possible return to Barça: Raphinha tells the truth

Precisely, Raphinha wanted to talk about Neymar's figure and his possible return to Camp Nou. After leaving Al Hilal, the possibility of him returning to Barça was strongly rumored. Deco opened the doors for him, and the fans were delighted with the idea, but he ultimately ended up returning to Brazil.

Now, Raphinha wanted to tell the truth about what happened and revealed details of his conversation with Neymar: "There was a lot of talk about Neymar's return to Barça. I told him: 'Come on, you know the club wants you, the fans want you, and everyone would love to have you back.' But in the end, it didn't depend on me or him", Raphinha said. This confirms that Neymar was very close to returning to Barça a few months ago.

Finally, as Raphinha explained, the agreement didn't come to fruition despite the great reception the Brazilian star would have had in the Catalan team. Neymar returned to Brazil, and his future remains uncertain at Santos. Meanwhile, Barça continues its path with Raphinha, as from this season, he promises to establish himself as one of the main references of the Catalan club.