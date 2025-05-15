Pep Guardiola offers Barça a top signing on a silver platter: 'If Dani Olmo...'

In recent hours, Pep Guardiola has captured all the attention in the Barça environment. The Manchester City coach is preparing a major revolution for next summer. As expected, Barça is at the center of his plans.

Weeks ago, there was already talk of Pep Guardiola's interest in Raphinha, as he considers the Brazilian a world-class player and had included him on his list. In fact, rumors pointed to a million-euro offer that could exceed 100 million euros. However, it seems that this interest will remain just that, a rumor, because Barça and Raphinha do not seem willing to break their relationship.

| @FCBarcelona, E-Noticies

Pep Guardiola focuses on pure top-level: Dani Olmo

Faced with Raphinha's refusal, Manchester City has set its sights on another Barça star: Dani Olmo. The '20' of the Catalan team had a brilliant start to the season, scoring important goals and being decisive with several assists. However, as the months have passed, he has faded, and Pep Guardiola wants to take advantage of it.

Injuries and certain problems with his registration have raised doubts about his future at Barça. These factors have not gone unnoticed by Pep Guardiola, who continues to dream of Dani Olmo. The Manchester City coach needs to find a replacement for De Bruyne and has thought of the Catalan midfielder as the best option.

Barça's surprising response to Pep Guardiola: domino effect

Manchester City would be willing to put an offer similar to Raphinha's on the table for Dani Olmo. Surprisingly, the Catalan club's response has not been to close the door, quite the opposite. The intention is for Olmo to stay, but if he ends up signing for City, FC Barcelona will reinvest the money obtained from his sale in a higher-quality signing.

If Dani Olmo leaves Barça, the chosen one is Florian Wirtz. The German midfielder has had a sensational season and is one of the biggest promises in European soccer. Wirtz could be the ideal replacement for Olmo, and his signing would be a great investment for the future.

| @deco_official, Europa Press, E-Noticies

This summer's transfer market promises to be intense. Dani Olmo's situation will be one of the most followed in the Barça environment. Barça faces an important dilemma, and we will have to wait to see how this story unfolds.