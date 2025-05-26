Fabrizio Romano drops the bomb: Florentino Pérez has already made the final decision

Fabrizio Romano has more work every day. The transfer market is about to open and the Italian journalist, an expert in transfers, doesn't want to miss a single move.

In recent days, he has followed Real Madrid's current events with special attention. The white club is going through a rebuilding phase and the signings are setting Florentino Pérez's roadmap.

| @fabrizioromano

Xabi Alonso's new Madrid is already taking shape

So far, Real Madrid has already secured several signings. Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Xabi Alonso himself have been the first moves of the white club.

Additionally, they keep working to finalize the signings of Álvaro Carreras and the return of Nico Paz. But not only will new faces arrive. There will also be significant departures that will mark the beginning of a new era.

Fabrizio Romano announces the first farewell

Fabrizio Romano, always well-informed, has publicly revealed who will be the first player to leave the white locker room. To the surprise of many, it is not Luka Modric. We are talking about Lucas Vázquez, who will leave Real Madrid at the end of the Club World Cup.

Lucas Vázquez will put an end to his time at Real Madrid, the club of his life. A full-back and winger, a youth player and an example of commitment, he has been a very valuable footballer for the different coaches who have been on the bench. His contract expires this summer and he will not renew: it is the perfect time to seek new challenges away from Bernabéu.

Lucas Vázquez already has a replacement

Lucas Vázquez's replacement is already confirmed. Florentino Pérez has decided to bet on one of the best full-backs in the world: Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Englishman arrives from Liverpool to strengthen the right side of the white defense. His arrival means there is no place for Lucas Vázquez, who will say goodbye after the next Club World Cup.

| Liverpool FC, Canva

Florentino Pérez has had the final say

The final initiative has been Florentino Pérez's. The white president values Lucas's career highly, but he considers it is time to renew that position with a younger profile and greater offensive impact. Additionally, the full-back hasn't objected to the president's firm resolution of the situation.

Alexander-Arnold's arrival represents a leap in quality and opens a new era on the right flank of Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Lucas Vázquez leaves with his head held high and the recognition of all the fans. He leaves as a symbol of dedication, professionalism, and pure Madridism.