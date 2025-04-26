Fabrizio Romano Confirms It: Cesc Fàbregas Closes His First Steal at Barça for €6M

The season is coming to an end, and Fabrizio Romano, the renowned Italian journalist, has increased his activity on social media due to the many movements in the transfer market. Always alert to the most unexpected signings, Fabrizio has become the best spokesperson to learn about the latest rumors and confirmations.

Recently, Fabrizio Romano has delivered a piece of great relevance for FC Barcelona. Specifically, his latest publication could affect the planning of the Barça squad for the next campaign. It is news that has caused a great stir among the leadership of the Catalan team.

| E-Noticies

Barça Needs to Sell to Balance the Books

Despite the great season that FC Barcelona is experiencing under the direction of Hansi Flick, the management knows they will need to make changes to the squad. Several pieces of the team are not in the plans of the German coach, which will mean some players will have to leave. In this regard, Ansu Fati, Pau Víctor, or Héctor Fort can already start packing their bags.

But in addition, the economic situation could lead to certain unforeseen sales within the Catalan club. This has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, who has warned FC Barcelona of Cesc Fàbregas's interest in one of their greatest talents.

Fabrizio Romano Drops the Bombshell: Cesc Fàbregas Wants Him

One of the clubs that could take advantage of this situation is Como, led by Cesc Fàbregas. The Italian team, which is building an exciting project, has shown interest in several of Barça's young talents. Under Cesc's direction, footballers like Nico Paz, Sergi Roberto, or Assane Diao are standing out in Serie A.

Now, according to the information confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, Como will pay 6 million euros to Barça to finalize the signing of Álex Valle.

Álex Valle is making a great impression in his time in Serie A, and Cesc has requested that the Italian club pay his release clause to sign him permanently. According to Fabrizio Romano, the agreement is practically closed and the full-back will remain at Como, something that could be beneficial for both the player and the club.

The Future of Álex Valle and Barça

Although Álex Valle will stay at Como, Barça could secure some type of long-term benefit. It is likely that rights in a future purchase or a percentage in the player's sale will be included. These details are yet to be defined.

However, what is clear is that the 6 million euros that Como will pay are an injection of money that the Catalan club needs to make signings. This way, thanks to Álex Valle, Barça will be able to undertake new signings.