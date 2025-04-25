Surprise, from Barça to Manchester United: Joan Laporta Opens the Doors, He Doesn't Want Him

Joan Laporta is known for being a president who doesn't fear making tough decisions. Throughout his term, he has shown that his priority is always the well-being and future of FC Barcelona. However, some of his decisions can be surprising, and the latest in this line has left more than one person speechless.

Although Deco and Hansi Flick have the leading voice regarding the squad composition, Joan Laporta also plays an essential role in key decisions. Last summer, for example, Laporta was the one who decided to give the green light to Flick's arrival. Now, with the transfer market getting closer, the Barça president has once again surprised with a decision that could shape the club's immediate future.

| Europa Press

Joan Laporta Has It Clear: "Let Him Go to Manchester United"

This time, the protagonist of Joan Laporta's latest decision is Jesús Rodríguez, the great jewel of Betis and one of the most sought-after footballers in Spanish soccer.

Despite Barça having shown interest in signing him, Joan Laporta has decided that he doesn't want him at Camp Nou. The main reason for this decision is related to the economic aspect. Jesús Rodríguez, with his talent and ability to unbalance, fits Flick's needs, but his high release clause, which amounts to 50M, has been a determining factor.

FC Barcelona, with its economic limitations, has decided to withdraw from the bid for Jesús Rodríguez due to the inability to afford such an outlay. Meanwhile, Manchester United, with greater economic capacity, has shown great interest in signing the young winger and is willing to pay the release clause in full. Thus, it seems that Jesús Rodríguez's future will be in the Premier League, and his transfer to Manchester United is shaping up as almost definitive.

Unless a major surprise occurs, Joan Laporta has decided to open the doors for Jesús Rodríguez, who will leave for Manchester United. This move is a clear example of how Laporta doesn't hesitate to make difficult decisions, although in this case, many will wonder if he has let a great gem slip away. Laporta has prioritized economic balance and the planning of a competitive squad for the next season, and Jesús Rodríguez, apparently, will not be part of that equation.