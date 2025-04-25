Goodbye Barça, He Won't Play Another Minute: Deco Negotiates His Signing With Celta de Vigo

Deco, sporting director of FC Barcelona, is one of the key pieces in the Catalan club's organizational chart. He arrived at Barça in the summer of 2023 by direct order of Joan Laporta, who trusted his ability to strengthen the squad and achieve long-term goals. Together they are achieving great objectives.

Since his arrival, Deco has been working at a frenetic pace to assemble the best possible team, and his impact has been significant. Under his management, Barça has secured major signings like Dani Olmo and Flick, which has given him enough leeway to make important decisions.

However, beyond the signings, Deco is also responsible for managing departures, something essential in a club with the economic difficulties that Barça is going through. Deco's work is not limited to strengthening the squad, but he also has to make decisions about players who are no longer part of Hansi Flick's plans. In this regard, he has begun to take action with those who have no place in the Catalan club's plans.

Deco Negotiates with Celta de Vigo the First Departure from Barça

One of these players is Iñaki Peña, who, after Marc-André ter Stegen's injury, took the starting position between the posts. However, his prominence quickly faded after the arrival of Wojciech Szczesny, who has taken on Ter Stegen's role with confidence. Despite the opportunity Iñaki Peña had to prove his worth, his limited participation has made it clear that his future is not at Camp Nou.

Flick has already communicated that Iñaki Peña will not play again this season, which has hastened the decision for his departure. That's why Deco must find a solution for his future, and he is already in talks with Celta de Vigo to negotiate his transfer. Giráldez's team, looking for a replacement for Vicente Guaita, has shown interest and could pay 10 million to close the deal.

Thus, everything indicates that Iñaki Peña's days at FC Barcelona are numbered. With his future practically decided, Celta de Vigo emerges as his most likely destination. Deco, as the architect of this move, continues working to fit all the pieces in a transfer market that is key to the club's future.