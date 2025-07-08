Luis de la Fuente surprises everyone by talking about Gonzalo García and the Spanish national team

Gonzalo García has become Real Madrid's great hope and could soon be the same for the Spanish national team. The young striker, who excelled last year with the reserve team by scoring 25 goals, is making the most of every draft Xabi Alonso gives him. In this season's start, Gonzalo already has 4 goals and one assist in just five matches, which makes him the club's offensive reference point.

Gonzalo García has shown an impressive ability to adapt to the highest level and, despite his youth, he is already considered one of the most promising revelations in Spanish soccer. His goal-scoring instinct, mobility, and boldness in the box have caught the attention of many. According to Edu Aguirre, a contributor to El Chiringuito, the young forward has received more than ten calls from clubs interested in signing him.

However, both Real Madrid and Xabi are very clear about it: Gonzalo García will not leave Santiago Bernabéu. The plan is for him to keep growing at Bernabéu alongside the best and establish himself as a key piece in the locker room. Florentino Pérez believes he can be the next great "9" to come out of La Fábrica.

Gonzalo García also attracts Luis de la Fuente's attention

Not only European clubs are keeping an eye on his progress. Luis de la Fuente, national coach, also has Gonzalo García's name on his list. The Spanish national team is undergoing a generational renewal, with many young talents making the leap, and Gonzalo could be one of them.

During the presentation of Aitor Karanka as the new sporting director of La Roja, Luis de la Fuente spoke openly about Real Madrid's "30". "He's earning the right to, in the future, be a player for the Spanish national team", he stated emphatically.

Nevertheless, Luis de la Fuente also wanted to send a message of caution: "The important thing is not to rush or get carried away by a short or immediate performance. Gonzalo García hasn't played a single second in the First Division. As they say in my hometown, you have to do a bit of military service to earn the chance and the right to be in those positions," he explained.

Luis de la Fuente's message is clear: he has talent, but he needs continuity and experience. Gonzalo García will have to keep working as he has so far if he wants to have a real chance of representing Spain in the upcoming 2026 World Cup. There are still a few months to wait to see if, in the end, he makes it among the chosen ones.