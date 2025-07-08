Arda Güler, Turkish midfielder for Real Madrid, was very close to becoming a footballer for Barça, but the white club offered him better conditions and bet on Florentino's project. Barça was left empty-handed without Arda Güler, but, a couple of summers later, they've replied by closing the signing of another creative midfielder who's cheaper and better than the Turk. Joan Laporta is clear about it and has made a decision: he signs a talent who can win the Ballon d'Or and who is, above all, cheaper than Arda Güler.

Barça couldn't close the signing of Arda Güler, but now they're about to secure the arrival of another young 18-year-old talent who has a strong chance of being TOP. "If nothing changes, he's one of the candidates to win the Ballon d'Or," say people close to Joan Laporta. Barça keep working in the transfer market and they're doing so with their sights set on the new Arda Güler: cheaper, younger, and with much more potential.

| E-Noticies

Barça dream of completing another great season and, for that, they want to finish a great transfer market. Flick hadn't requested reinforcements in midfield, but Joan Laporta has come across a market opportunity: he's cheaper and better than Arda Güler, the white star. Real Madrid took Arda Güler, but Barça have now confirmed the arrival of a midfielder who, if nothing goes wrong, will compete to win the Ballon d'Or soon.

Better than Arda Güler and cheaper: Joan Laporta closes his signing, new Ballon d'Or

At the time, Joan Laporta became obsessed with Arda Güler, but the Turkish midfielder chose Real Madrid's offer and, therefore, Barça missed out on the signing. Now everything has changed: Joan Laporta wins by closing the signing of a Croatian talent who will be better than Arda Güler and who is destined to be the future Ballon d'Or. Barça have already confirmed the deal: it was reported by Fabrizio Romano and verified by "e-Notícies" this Tuesday.

Arda Güler could've signed for Joan Laporta's Barça, but he ended up choosing Real Madrid's proposal, which has barely given him opportunities and quality minutes this season. Arda Güler is on everyone's lips and Barça, led by Joan Laporta, have taken advantage of it to close a historic signing: he's the future Ballon d'Or winner.

Barça definitely forget about Arda Güler, new midfielder signed: "Joan Laporta makes it official, Fabrizio Romano reveals it"

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, an expert in the transfer market, has confirmed that Barça definitely forget about Arda Güler. Joan Laporta has confirmed the arrival of a new midfielder, who will have a reserve team contract and will strengthen Flick's group during preseason. This player is 18 years old, he's cheaper and better than Arda Güler and he has many chances to buy tickets to compete for the Ballon d'Or in the coming years.

This player, who is very reminiscent of Arda Güler, is 18-year-old Croatian Lovro Chelfi, who played for NK Kustosija in Zagreb. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelfi will join Barça to strengthen the reserve team, but the truth is that sources from the culer club don't rule out that he could "explode" and earn a spot with Flick. Chelfi, considered one of the emerging gems of Croatian soccer, had also attracted the interest of several Premier League clubs, but he chose Barça's offer.