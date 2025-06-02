Everything changes after what De la Fuente said about Iñigo Martínez: 'He has confessed...'

Luis de la Fuente returns to the spotlight with the Spanish national team. This very week, the final stage of the Nations League begins. Spain will face France in the semifinals, and the winner will play against Germany or Portugal in the grand final.

The squad list features several striking surprises. Joan García's absence is especially notable. The RCD Espanyol goalkeeper has been the best Spanish keeper this season, so his exclusion raises many questions and debate.

| Europa Press

Another relevant case is Alejandro Balde's: Barça's wing-back has lost his place in the national team. Luis de la Fuente doesn't seem to trust him, and Balde has been left out of the squad once again. Grimaldo and Cucurella are the chosen ones to occupy the left flank of the defensive line.

Meanwhile, the presence of Isco or Dean Huijsen fills the fans with excitement. Isco, with his experience, and Huijsen, Madrid's young prospect, bring freshness to the Spanish national team. Without a doubt, Luis de la Fuente has made important decisions.

The controversial absence of Iñigo Martínez and Luis de la Fuente's decision

However, the hottest news is Iñigo Martínez's absence. Barça's center-back hasn't been drafted by Luis de la Fuente despite the excellent season he had at FC Barcelona. Iñigo had already been left out of the previous squad in a "mysterious" way due to an alleged injury, and now he hasn't been drafted again.

The reason for his absence was a complete mystery, and many tried to justify it with images from Barça's victory parade. After winning La Liga, the culé team took to the streets of Barcelona to celebrate the title, and Iñigo Martínez was seen waving an estelada flag. This gesture caused a lot of controversy and may have been key to Luis de la Fuente's decision.

However, the truth has now come to light. According to the newspaper ARA, Luis de la Fuente wanted to do Iñigo Martínez a favor: the center-back confessed his desire not to return to the Spanish national team. This was a request the coach respected, and that's why he decided not to include him in the squad.

A decision well received by the fans

This news is good for almost everyone. Spanish fans didn't want Iñigo Martínez to return to the national team after his recent controversies. Apparently, the player himself didn't want to come back either.

This way, Luis de la Fuente faces the final stage of the Nations League with a renewed team and without some controversial figures. Joan García and Alejandro Balde are notable absences, while Isco and Huijsen bring hope. Iñigo Martínez's absence closes a complicated chapter.