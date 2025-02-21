Announce on El Chiringuito the 4 Signings Barça Is Preparing: 'jonathan Tah And...'

Barça is gradually recovering from its economic crisis and is already starting to think about summer signings. Although those from the Ciudad Condal can't make big signings, they will allow themselves some additions. Jonathan Tah, for example, is one of Hansi Flick's chosen ones to strengthen the squad for the 2025-26 season.

Jonathan Tah won't renew with Bayer Leverkusen, a team he has been with for many years, and he will seek new challenges. Barça is the team that interests him the most and according to El Chiringuito everything is already agreed. But also, in the successful and controversial television program presented by Josep Pedrerol an unexpected offer and two more summer signings have also been leaked.

| Europa Press

Jonathan Tah Will Join Barça to Strengthen the Locker Room's Virtues

Barça is going through a great moment: leader in LaLiga, qualified for the Copa del Rey semifinals and ready for the Champions League round of 16. Hansi Flick has brought out the best in each and every one of his players and it shows. Besides good football, it is evident that all the young players are very united and the veterans know how to guide them.

Fans have started smiling again thanks to the good performance shown by Hansi Flick's team. The board was heavily criticized when they dismissed Xavi Hernández but the arrival of the German was just what the club needed. The new defensive strategy has been the highlight of this new Barça as it is very effective.

| @FCBarcelona, E-Noticies

The offside tactic is being very effective and no team has managed to counter it perfectly. To continue adding quality assets to the culé defense, Jonathan Tah will join in the summer. But also, Flick and the board are considering 3 other top-level additions as revealed in El Chiringuito.

Barça Goes All Out

According to José Álvarez in El Chiringuito, Luis Díaz has offered himself to Barça. The Colombian is not going through his best moment in terms of playing time and is looking for options. Additionally, he earns between 3 and 4 million euros per season, making him one of the lowest-paid in the squad.

Barça would be willing to pay him about 10 million if he ends up joining the club for a fair amount. With a market value of 85 million, Luis Díaz, along with Jonathan Tah, could form one of Barça's best markets in recent years. But the Catalan club doesn't stop and is going for more: they are also closely following Alexander Isak.

The Newcastle striker, formerly of Real Sociedad, is shining brightly in the Premier League with very good offensive numbers. This season, for example, he already has an impressive 19 goals and 5 assists, while last season he finished with 25 goals. Without a doubt, Alexander Isak would be a great reinforcement for Barça but his price could be an insurmountable obstacle: there is talk of almost 200 million for his transfer.

Finally, Andrei Ratiu, Rayo Vallecano's wing-back who dazzled in Montjuïc a few days ago, is Barça's other target as explained by José Álvarez in El Chiringuito. With a market value of only 7 million, Ratiu seems to be the ideal substitute for Koundé. Solid in defense and with very good attacking projection, he fits like a glove in Flick's plans; we will see if he finally ends up landing, like the rest, in the Ciudad Condal.