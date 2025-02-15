Everything Changes with What Barça Has Discovered About Thiago Alcántara: 'We Know That...'

At the beginning of the season, Thiago Alcántara became Hansi Flick's assistant. The former Barça and Spanish National Team player possessed all the necessary characteristics to be a key piece in the technical staff. His experience in Spanish league football, his deep knowledge of the club, and his ability to communicate in Spanish and German made him the best possible candidate.

During his first days alongside Hansi Flick, Thiago Alcántara not only stood out for his excellent tactical knowledge but also for his closeness to the players. His ability to connect with the young players and provide them with valuable advice, as well as to help the more experienced ones, made him a highly respected figure within the culé locker room. However, a series of tax issues forced him to return to live in England; nevertheless, with the promise to return to Flick's staff in January.

Change of Plans with Thiago Alcántara

Despite his departure mid-season, Thiago planned to return in January to join Flick's technical staff, a return everyone was eagerly anticipating. The German coach himself had requested his return, but now the situation has changed. According to 'Catalunya Radio', Thiago Alcántara's return to Hansi Flick's staff will not happen this season.

Currently, the position Thiago could have occupied is held by Arnau Blanco, a member of Flick's technical staff who is already performing that role. That's why from within the club they have hinted that "we know he won't come". When he left, Barça filled the vacancy he left and now can't recover it.

Thiago Alcántara, Ready for Next Season

Although Thiago Alcántara is clear that his desire is to return to Barça, it seems that his return will have to wait until next season. The midfielder's family already lives in Barcelona, but he won't be able to join Flick's technical staff until the next term. This change of plans hasn't diminished the affection and respect that both Thiago and Flick have for each other: they will work together again very soon.

The opportunity to see him again in Barça's technical staff could materialize next season, when the team's fit and needs allow it. Meanwhile, Thiago Alcántara, who already resides in the Ciudad Condal, surely has time to start preparing for the next season.