Better Than Ter Stegen and Free: Joan Laporta Gives the OK, Ready to Debut

FC Barcelona Faces a Complex Situation in Goalkeeping After Ter Stegen's Injury. The German suffered a serious injury that will keep him out for the entire season, which gave Iñaki Peña an opportunity.

The Alicante goalkeeper was chosen as the provisional starter, but the competition in Barça's goal intensified with the arrival of Wojciech Szczęsny. Now, the former Arsenal or Juventus player has established himself as indisputable after earning Hansi Flick's trust thanks to an outstanding performance in the Spanish Super Cup.

| E-Noticies

What Happens in Barça's Goalkeeping?

Hansi Flick started by giving opportunities to Iñaki Peña as the starter, but after Wojciech Szczęsny's good performance in the Super Cup, his confidence in the Pole grew. This resulted in a change of course that left Iñaki Peña sitting on the bench. Despite his good performances, Flick has decided to give more minutes to Szczęsny, who has shown a higher level in pressure situations.

Meanwhile, Ter Stegen's main goal is to regain his position as the starter. The German continues to work hard on his rehabilitation and has shown optimism about his return. It is expected that he could return before the current season ends, which could restore the stability Barça has had under his command in recent years.

Joan Laporta Resolves the Doubts

Joan Laporta faces the task of solving the goalkeeping mess before the new season begins. The situation is complex since both Iñaki Peña and Szczęsny do not want to remain as substitutes once Ter Stegen returns to the starting position. That's why Laporta has made an unprecedented decision.

If nothing changes, Iñaki Peña and Szczęsny will leave FC Barcelona at the end of the season. Joan Laporta, aware of the situation, has already identified a young talent from La Masia as a possible companion for Ter Stegen for the next season. It is Diego Kochen, goalkeeper of Barça Atlètic.

Diego Kochen, the New Gem of La Masia

Diego Kochen is a highly talented goalkeeper who has stood out in the culé reserve team. His performance this season is simply impressive, with standout performances like his decisive save in the penalty shootout against Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Youth League. Additionally, despite his age, Kochen has already been drafted by the United States National Team, reflecting his quality and potential.

His progress is being closely followed by Joan Laporta and many consider that he is ready to debut in the first team under Hansi Flick's orders. With his talent and projection, Kochen could be a future option for FC Barcelona, becoming the new Ter Stegen of La Masia.