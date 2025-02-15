Call to Florentino Pérez, PSG Wants Him: Antonio Rüdiger Is Left Alone

Real Madrid continues to have problems in defense, especially after the injuries of two of its starting center-backs, Éder Militão and David Alaba. Although the Austrian is already recovered, his return to top form remains uncertain, which has forced Carlo Ancelotti to rely on Raúl Asencio to fill the gap.

Antonio Rüdiger, the usual leader of the defense, has been joined by the Canary Islander, who has proven to be a great revelation this season. Raúl Asencio and Rüdiger have formed a very interesting duo, and Carlo Ancelotti is delighted with them. However, their connection might last very little time.

| Europa Press

Raúl Asencio, The Great Surprise of the Season

The 22-year-old defender has been one of Real Madrid's great discoveries, performing at an outstanding level since his debut. As evidence, neither against Atleti in the league nor against City in the Champions League was Raúl Asencio dribbled past at any time, showing his defensive solidity. Additionally, against Manchester City, his performance was especially notable as he perfectly controlled Haaland, managing to contain the Norwegian scorer and thwarting several of his dangerous plays.

The performance of Raúl Asencio has surprised locals and strangers alike, and his ability to quickly adapt to major challenges has caught the attention of major European clubs. His maturity and level in high-intensity matches have led many to consider him an emerging talent with a great future. Meanwhile, the first offers are already arriving at Real Madrid's offices.

The Interest of PSG in Raúl Asencio

Raúl Asencio's impressive level has attracted the attention of PSG, which has already shown interest in signing him. The French club sees the young center-back as a key piece to strengthen its defense, especially considering the future of its backline.

According to 'Okdiario', PSG has already made a first offer of 45 million to Real Madrid to acquire Asencio, something that demonstrates how much they value his great performance in the market. The Parisian club would be willing to invest a considerable sum of money in the center-back.

However, despite the offers that might come, Raúl Asencio has expressed his desire to continue proving his worth at Real Madrid. The interest of teams like PSG is a clear indication of what is expected of him in the coming years.

Asencio's Future at Real Madrid

Raúl Asencio's great performance has opened the door to new opportunities for him within Real Madrid. With Éder Militão still in recovery and Alaba newly recovered, Asencio could establish himself as a starter in defense, which could ward off any possible departure.

Despite the interest from PSG, the white club trusts the young center-back and is determined to continue leveraging his potential. Thus, his future at Real Madrid remains promising. The next summer will be crucial for Raúl Asencio, who will have to decide his future while continuing to demonstrate on the field why he is one of the brightest defensive prospects.