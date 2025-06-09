Álvaro Carreras, left-back for Benfica, is already a soccer reality, but Barça already confirms that they've secured the player who will be the future Golden Boy next year. At the time, Laporta became obsessed with Álvaro Carreras, but the Spanish left-back has chosen Real Madrid's offer and, therefore, Barça will miss out on the signing. Now everything has changed: Laporta wins by calling and closing the signing of a Spanish talent who will be better than Álvaro Carreras and is destined to be the future Golden Boy.

If nothing goes wrong, Álvaro Carreras will sign with Real Madrid in the coming days, so FC Barcelona will no longer be able to pursue his signing. This won't be a problem for Laporta, since the president of Barça has picked up the phone to sign a better and cheaper left-back than Álvaro Carreras, who will become a Madridist. Barça wanted to strengthen their left-back position and they'll do so with a signing that's already confirmed: "e-Notícies" reports exclusively, the new Álvaro Carreras will become a culer this summer.

Barça will miss out on Spanish talent Álvaro Carreras, who will sign for Real Madrid, but Laporta has replied with a very similar signing. We're talking about a young Spanish left-back with attacking ability and strong defensive skills who will sign for Barça and who, barring any surprises, is destined to be the future Golden Boy. Álvaro Carreras doesn't know it yet, but it's likely that, seeing Flick's squad's performance, he'll regret not signing for Barça three summers ago.

Better than Álvaro Carreras and cheaper: Laporta closes his signing, new Golden Boy

Álvaro Carreras was rumored to sign for Barça three seasons ago, but the Spanish left-back has chosen Real Madrid's offer, which is much higher, especially financially. Now Barça already shows they're moving on and confirms the signing of a player similar to Álvaro Carreras who will say goodbye to a historic English club to come to Barça. Laporta remains excited and with good reason: Barça's week has been excellent and will end with a new signing who, barring a radical turn, is destined to win it all.

Laporta has been key in this new Barça signing, since the president of the culer club has called the young talent to convince and encourage him to accept the challenge. The best part is that the future Golden Boy will arrive at Barça for a lower price than what was asked for Álvaro Carreras, which makes the operation much easier.

The future Golden Boy signs for Barça: goodbye Álvaro Carreras, Laporta has a better left-back

Everything is well on track and close to being confirmed by Barça: Álvaro Carreras isn't the signing, but Joan Laporta has an even better solution coming from Spain. Álvaro Carreras is already one of the best young left-backs in the world, but Barça trust their new signing will be even better than the talented Spanish footballer. In fact, Laporta, who has been the one to call and close the signing, values Flick's work and, therefore, knows that with him everything will be easier.

The new Álvaro Carreras is already a reality: he'll arrive this next transfer window, his price will be around €3M (3M€), and he'll come to compete and to be the future Golden Boy. Who are we talking about? We're referring to Jofre Torrents, a product of FC Barcelona's academy who will do preseason with Flick and who has a good chance of staying with the first team. Barça trust Torrents will be much better than Álvaro Carreras: maybe not in the short term, but certainly in the not-too-distant future.