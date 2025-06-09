Official, Robert Lewandowski personally calls Hansi Flick, he's not staying: 'I've...'

Robert Lewandowski, starting striker for Barça, has contacted Hansi Flick to inform him about his future. Robert Lewandowski has a valid contract, but the Polish striker has made a decision that, in the short term, will significantly change the plans of Barça and especially Flick. Barça count on Robert Lewandowski, but the Polish player, a legend of his national team, has made a last-minute decision that has been communicated: Hansi Flick confirms it.

Robert Lewandowski, 36 years old, has finished his third season with Barça with impressive numbers. The Polish striker has played 52 matches and scored 42 goals, figures that only a few strikers in Europe can match. Despite his excellent performance, there are doubts about his future and Barça are considering looking for a replacement in the transfer market.

That's why Lewandowski has made an important decision regarding his career. That decision has already been communicated: Robert Lewandowski has had a phone conversation with Hansi Flick and all parties involved are working to find solutions in the short term. Barça are working to go to the transfer market in search of a new pure center forward, but after Robert Lewandowski's latest decision, everything has completely changed.

Robert Lewandowski has one more year on his contract and wants to stay at Barça, but he knows that Hansi Flick's demands are high and that's why he has made a decision. Robert Lewandowski has already communicated it and Barça under Joan Laporta already know: he has decided to leave the Poland national team, at least until structural changes are made.

Robert Lewandowski is a legend and, besides being a great striker, he's also a sincere person and speaks his mind. In fact, Robert Lewandowski has been the first to publicly explain his situation with the Poland national team and, above all, with the current national coach, Michał Probierz.

Probierz decided to take the captain's armband away from Lewandowski and the Barça striker announced that he wouldn't play for the national team anymore as long as the current coach remains. The reason? Robert Lewandowski allegedly withdrew from Poland's latest draft, which was almost consecutive to the last Spanish league match that Barça played at San Mamés.

In any case, Michał Probierz wanted to make it clear that the change in captaincy is due to reasons of "sporting leadership", something that has greatly upset the Barça player Lewandowski. That being said, Robert Lewandowski has contacted Hansi Flick to inform him that he won't play for Poland again: the Barça striker will focus on his club. The decision is tough for Robert Lewandowski, but Flick supports him and has told him so in a call that took place at the beginning of this very week.