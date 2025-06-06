Everything changes after Eduardo Camavinga's latest update: Real Madrid can't believe it

Eduardo Camavinga arrived at Real Madrid four seasons ago from Stade Rennes for €31 million. Florentino Pérez moved ahead of other major European clubs, such as PSG, to sign the young midfielder, who landed at Bernabéu with the label of a future star. However, his performance at Real Madrid has raised many doubts.

Despite his versatility, Eduardo Camavinga hasn't managed to fully adapt to Real Madrid's needs. He has played as a pivot, central midfielder, and full-back, but he has never shown himself to be decisive in any of those positions.

This season, with Toni Kroos's departure and Luka Modric in the final stretch of his career, Camavinga was expected to step up. But that hasn't happened.

Eduardo Camavinga has been struggling with injuries that have limited his time on the field. Although when he has played, he also hasn't been able to meet the expectations that the club and the fans had for him. His lack of consistency and his performance below what was desired have caused doubts about his future at Real Madrid.

The latest on Eduardo Camavinga surprises: his market value plummets

One of the additional problems is Eduardo Camavinga's market value, which has been dropping considerably. When he arrived at the club, his value was around €50 million. Little by little, he won everyone over and reached a valuation of €100 million, but now everything has changed.

Currently, Eduardo Camavinga's market value has dropped to €70 million. This drop in his price worries the board, since, if the situation doesn't improve, it could keep plummeting. A scenario that could hinder his sale.

The possible departure of Eduardo Camavinga

At Real Madrid, Camavinga's future is hanging in the air. If a good offer were to arrive for him, Florentino Pérez could consider it, especially given the decline in his market value and the lack of impact at the club.

Eduardo Camavinga's current situation forces Madrid's board to make decisions regarding his future, since they can't afford another loss in his value.

In any case, Eduardo Camavinga remains an enigma for Real Madrid. Florentino Pérez made a strong bet on him, but injuries and his inconsistent performance make his future full of uncertainty. As his market value keeps falling, Madrid will have to make decisions about whether to keep betting on him or sell him if an attractive offer arrives.