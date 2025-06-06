Confirmed, neither Lewandowski nor Ferran Torres: Hansi Flick requests a €30M signing

FC Barcelona have shown great attacking power this season under Hansi Flick's leadership. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal have stepped up, creating dangerous plays for the opposition.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski and Ferran Torres have been the main players responsible for scoring goals. Both have more than fulfilled the role assigned by Hansi Flick and have been decisive for the club's success in various competitions.

Hansi Flick's request

Despite Ferran Torres's and Lewandowski's great performances, Hansi Flick has requested a €30 million signing to strengthen his attack.

The German coach wants to expand his squad depth with the idea of having more options up front for next season. His goal is to sign a player capable of playing on the wings but also as a center forward. Lewandowski is already 36 years old (36 años) and is in the final stretch of his career, but Ferran Torres can't be the only alternative, which is why Hansi Flick wants to sign another "9".

Neither Ferran Torres nor Lewandowski, Hansi Flick backs Ademola Lookman

Among the names that have come to light, Ademola Lookman has emerged as Hansi Flick's top favorite. The Atalanta forward has had a great season in Serie A. He has scored 20 goals and provided 7 assists in 40 matches, proving to be a versatile player with a great ability to create danger both through the middle and on the wings.

Ademola Lookman's starting price is set at €30 million, a figure that Barça considers affordable for the quality the player brings. Lookman would fit perfectly into Flick's system, as he brings speed, dribbling, and goals. His ability to play in several attacking positions makes him an ideal option for Barça, providing healthy competition for Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

What does it mean for Lewandowski and Ferran Torres?

With Ademola Lookman's arrival, both Lewandowski and Ferran Torres would have a new competitor in attack. The Nigerian forward would offer Hansi Flick more tactical options, allowing him to rotate his players without losing performance. In addition, Lookman could easily adapt to the Barça playing style thanks to his ability to link up well and bring dynamism to the team.

Hansi Flick is seriously considering signing Ademola Lookman to reinforce his forward line. Despite Lewandowski's and Ferran Torres's great season, Flick wants to expand his squad depth and have more alternatives in attack. With an affordable price and outstanding performance, Lookman could become a key piece for Barça next season.