Eric García Goes After Andreas Christensen to Tell Him the Truth: 'there's a New...'

Eric García has gone from being a possible departure to one of the best impact players in the current squad. Hansi Flick is aware that not everything can be megastars and that supporting players are also needed. Fans, who saw Eric as a clear sale, are now starting to appreciate his effort, work, and sacrifice.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen has also been much talked about in recent months. Last season he was key for Xavi, but this year he has only been able to play one match due to an Achilles injury. Now, the latest news from FC Barcelona has made the Dane and Eric García stay alert.

Eric García and Andreas Christensen Have Company

Eric García has shown that he can be a very important piece in Hansi Flick's plans. Whether as a center-back or as a pivot, the former Girona player always performs at a high level. His high degree of involvement has won over the Barça fans, but for the next season, everything could change after Barça's latest confirmed signing.

Yes, because despite having a really solid defense, FC Barcelona continues to look at the transfer market for new pieces. Jonathan Tah, for example, seems to be already signed. And, in the last few hours, a second signing has been confirmed that has already landed in Barcelona and complicates Andreas Christensen's continuity.

Barça's New Signing Is Already Here

Eric García and Andreas Christensen will have to compete for a spot in Barça for the next season. With the current squad and those to come, Flick has an overcrowded defensive area. Cubarsí, Íñigo Martínez, Araújo, and Tah are fixed, so only one spot remains.

It will likely be occupied by Eric García, who can also play as a pivot. However, Barça has just announced the signing of a new defender: Hafiz Gariba, a young 18-year-old Ghanaian. The center-back has already landed in Barcelona and will join training with the rest of his teammates in the coming days.

Although initially for Juvenil B, it is more than likely that Hafiz Gariba will soon enter the first team's dynamics. Andreas Christensen has positioned himself as a possible sale and could bring Barça about 40 million euros. We will soon know what ends up happening and if there are any movements in Barça's defense.