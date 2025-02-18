Mapi León, Sentenced, Manolo González Says What Many Think: 'the Cotton...'

The controversy remains in the air. Mapi León has become the center of attention after her gesture toward Daniela Caracas, Espanyol player. Despite the support from her team and FC Barcelona's statement, the debate doesn't die down and each new declaration fuels the discussion further.

Barça's Locker Room With Mapi

In Can Barça there are no doubts: Mapi León has the full support of her team. Her coach, Pere Romeu, and her teammates have rallied around her. They trust her version and believe that all this has been taken out of context.

From the club, the message is clear. The player has their support and they consider that the issue has been exaggerated and for them, there is no reason to doubt Mapi. But Espanyol doesn't think the same.

[IMAGE]{847267}[/IMAGE]

Manolo González Breaks the Silence

Espanyol's coach, Manolo González, has been blunt. He hasn't held back when speaking about the case and has defended his player, Daniela Caracas, without hesitation.

"I want respect and support for Daniela (Caracas). This is like the ad, 'the cotton doesn't lie.' Everyone saw the images and knows what happened."

His words haven't gone unnoticed. Many interpret that he is making it clear that the images speak for themselves and that there isn't much more to analyze.

Espanyol United for Daniela Caracas

In the Espanyol locker room, there are no cracks. The entire team supports Daniela Caracas and considers the situation unacceptable. They believe that what happened should have consequences and that their player hasn't received the respect she deserves.

Espanyol fans have also taken sides. On social media, many have called for exemplary sanctions for Mapi León, while others demand greater firmness from the league.

A Controversy That Divides Women's Soccer

This case hasn't only pitted two teams against each other but has opened a broader debate. While Barça sees a media persecution against Mapi León, Espanyol considers her gesture an unforgivable lack of respect.

The controversy has even reached social media, where players, journalists, and fans have given their opinions. The positions are divided.

Some defend Mapi staunchly, claiming there was no ill intent. Others believe the images are clear and that there is no possible justification.

What is clear is that this issue won't close soon. Each declaration fuels the flame further and the tension between both teams continues to grow.