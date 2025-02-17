Hansi Flick Leaves Him on the Bench for Being Late! Punished: 'it's the Second T...'

Hansi Flick doesn't beat around the bush. He has arrived at Barça to change the dynamics of the culé locker room and to achieve this he knows he must make certain important decisions. As soon as he arrived, in the summer, he already made several that have had a great impact on the team's performance, such as the incorporation of Marc Casadó or the departure of Ilkay Gündogan.

Tonight, against Rayo Vallecano, Hansi Flick has once again made it clear that he doesn't play favorites. Discipline, seriousness and punctuality are virtues to cultivate, the players know it, and if they don't pay attention to certain details they can be punished with being benched. That's exactly what happened today just minutes before the start of the match.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick Knows It's Not the First Time This Has Happened

FC Barcelona needs the victory if they want to sleep at the top of the table tonight. If they win, they would be tied on points with Real Madrid, which is a reason for joy. Not long ago, Hansi Flick's team was seven points behind the leader.

In such a scenario, the unexpected benching of Jules Koundé has been very surprising. Barça hasn't played Champions League midweek and has been able to rest, so everything suggested that Hansi Flick would opt to field his best eleven. And so it was; everyone on the field except Koundé.

Jules Koundé, What Have You Done?

Jules Koundé hasn't been part of Hansi Flick's plans and the reason is truly surprising. The players know that being late to pre-match talks means starting from the bench. And it seems that's what happened: Koundé was late and Flick decided to bring in Héctor Fort.

The case of Jules Koundé is even more surprising. He is the one with the most minutes in the entire squad and, to make matters worse, he has only been a substitute on two occasions. The previous one, curiously, was against Alavés, when he was also punished by Hansi Flick for the same reason.

If the situation persists, surely Hansi Flick will end up getting tired. He has already shown that he is set in his ways and won't give in. As a sign, tonight, with a lot at stake, Héctor Fort, whom he doesn't trust, started: Jules Koundé will have to work to regain Flick's trust.