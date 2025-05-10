Eric García, Christensen and the new gem of La Masia: Barça changes its defense in 2026

FC Barcelona's defense has been the great bastion on which Hansi Flick has built an almost invincible team this season. Throughout the campaign, defensive solidity has been one of the team's strengths. The offside trap has been key to unsettling opponents and keeping constant control of the game.

However, it has also allowed rivals to exploit the spaces behind defenders like Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez. Flick, aware of these weaknesses, plans to adjust some pieces in the culé rearguard to improve the team's solidity.

Changes are necessary to more effectively face the challenges in the next season. Although the defensive base is strong, the German coach knows he can optimize certain aspects to achieve greater stability.

Eric García and Christensen: versatility as an advantage

Within the planned adjustments, Eric García and Andreas Christensen will remain important pieces in the new Barça. The versatility of both players is key, as they can play not only as center-backs but also in the double pivot and even as full-backs. This versatility makes them valuable for Flick's scheme, allowing the team to adapt to different tactical situations.

Eric García and Christensen will theoretically be the third and fourth center-backs in the squad, which will allow them to continue contributing at key moments. The ability of the two players to adapt to various positions will be essential to keeping the balance in the team during the next season.

Araújo's departure and the arrival of Alexis Olmedo

However, not all defenders will continue at Barça next season. Ronald Araújo, one of the team's defensive pillars, will almost imminently leave his place.

The arrival of Alexis Olmedo, one of 'La Masia's' gems, seems assured. The young center-back, with great projection, stands out for his versatility and his ability to play out from the back, a quality highly valued by Flick.

Alexis Olmedo is shaping up to be the fifth center-back for the 2026 season, and his incorporation would be free, representing an excellent opportunity. His playing style and defensive ability make him an ideal option to strengthen the defense.

Araújo's sale and Barça's future

Araújo's departure will allow Barça to clean up their accounts, which will increase the possibilities of making even more necessary signings. Although the Uruguayan center-back has been essential in Barça's defense, his sale could open the door to the arrival of a higher-level reinforcement in other positions.

With the signing of Alexis Olmedo and Araújo's sale, Barça will seek to strategically strengthen their squad to keep the high level they have shown this season.