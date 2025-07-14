Blow for Vinícius Júnior: FIFA confirms the big news and Florentino Pérez reacts

Real Madrid haven't been able to achieve their goal at the Club World Cup. After a promising start, Xabi Alonso's players reached the semifinals with positive feelings. However, PSG were far superior and left the white team without the desired final.

The setback has caused a lot of damage in the Madridist environment. More was expected from the team, especially from their top stars. Among them, one of the most singled out has been Vinícius Júnior: Real Madrid's number "7" isn't at his best and that has been evident in the competition.

| Europa Press

Since he lost the Ballon d'Or to Rodri, Vinícius hasn't been the same. Although his numbers aren't bad—22 goals and 19 assists in over 5,039 yds. (4,600 meters)—the truth is that the feelings are concerning. The Brazilian, who many still consider the best, has lost that spark that made him unstoppable.

Vinícius Júnior no longer takes on opponents with the same confidence or makes the difference as before. It's as if he stopped believing he's the most decisive in the world. That shows in his way of playing soccer.

Fifa puts the icing on the Club World Cup

At the Club World Cup, Vinícius Júnior's performance has been especially weak. He has only scored one goal in six matches and has gone unnoticed in the important games. To make matters worse, FIFA has announced news that worsens his situation: Gonzalo García, who has partnered with Vinícius, has been the top scorer with four goals.

The statistic has surprised many, but not those who follow the white locker room daily. Gonzalo is in a sweet moment and has taken advantage of every opportunity Xabi Alonso has given him. Meanwhile, Vinícius Júnior has been missing for many months.

Florentino Pérez makes it clear to Vinícius Júnior

Given this scenario, Florentino Pérez has decided to intervene. The president of Real Madrid had been working for months on Vinícius Júnior's contract renewal. The player wanted to become the highest paid in the locker room, even above Mbappé, and extend his contract for several more years.

However, after Vinícius Júnior's poor performance at the Club World Cup and the emergence of Gonzalo García, Florentino Pérez has chosen to halt the renewal. According to sources close to the club, the president has decided to postpone any decision until the start of next season.

Florentino wants to see how Vinícius reacts and if he's capable of regaining his best level. The president has already shown with his actions that no one is untouchable at Real Madrid, and Vini won't be the exception.

The renewal, which seemed certain, is now hanging in the air. Everything will depend on the Brazilian's performance in the coming months. The club's message is clear: you have to earn your place every day, no matter the name on your back.