It's final, Xabi Alonso informs Eduardo Camavinga of his decision: 'Your departure...'

The situation of Eduardo Camavinga at Real Madrid has sparked many rumors in recent weeks. The French midfielder still hasn't been able to make his debut under Xabi Alonso due to injuries. Meanwhile, the team is struggling with the need for a midfielder who can organize play and provide presence.

Many have pointed to Ceballos as the ideal player for that role, but there are also voices suggesting that Eduardo Camavinga is the best solution. Real Madrid's "6" should have a key role given the lack of options in midfield. However, in recent weeks, all alarms have gone off due to reports that claimed Camavinga doesn't fit into Xabi Alonso's plans.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Xabi Alonso communicates his decision to Eduardo Camavinga

It has been said that Xabi Alonso didn't count on Eduardo Camavinga because he didn't have a place in his tactical system. However, Real Madrid's coach has preferred to keep a private conversation with the player to tell him the truth. "Your departure is impossible, we won't let you leave for less than one billion (€1,000,000,000), which is your release clause price" was the message he delivered.

This conversation clears up many doubts. Despite the media noise, Xabi has made it clear that Eduardo Camavinga will be important at Real Madrid. In addition, the club's environment also confirms that there's no intention to part ways with the player.

Eduardo Camavinga, a unique profile

Eduardo Camavinga's versatility and physical ability are highly valued by Xabi Alonso. Although he has suffered several injuries, the coach trusts his talent and development if he keeps his commitment. The message is that he will stay at Real Madrid and will be an important piece of the team because of his characteristics.

Xabi Alonso believes that his role is necessary for an already crowded midfield. Players like Valverde, Tchouaméni, Bellingham, and Güler complete a competitive midfield, but one that lacks physicality and defensive work. In this regard, Eduardo Camavinga's presence is a blessing for Real Madrid.

New opportunity for Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid's message is clear: Eduardo Camavinga won't be sold this summer. Xabi Alonso sees him as a valuable piece because of his versatility. The Frenchman has a great opportunity before him to establish himself at Bernabéu.

The season will be decisive for Camavinga, who needs continuity and good physical sensations. The plan is for him to compete and earn greater presence in the starting eleven. Above all, the club's main goal is for him to leave behind his constant injury episodes.