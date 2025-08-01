Radical twist with Rodrygo, new price: it's no longer €100M, Madrid makes his departure easier

Rodrygo's situation at Real Madrid is going through one of its most critical moments. Despite being one of the most talented players in the squad, his lack of accuracy last season has sparked numerous criticisms. His performance on the field has left much to be desired, raising doubts about his continuity among fans and the board.

Rodrygo, considered a key piece in previous campaigns, has seen his prominence fade. His performance, so far below what was desired, has called his role into question after Xabi Alonso's arrival. In this scenario, his departure from Real Madrid no longer seems out of the question.

Rodrygo, pointed out

In the recent Club World Cup, Xabi Alonso gave a clear sign of Rodrygo's diminished importance in his plans. The "11" was only a starter in the first match of the tournament. From that moment on, he practically disappeared from the field.

Moreover, the growing presence of players like Gonzalo García and the imminent arrival of Franco Mastantuono intensify the competition in his position. That surplus in attack leaves Rodrygo with fewer opportunities, which forces Florentino Pérez to push for his exit.

This situation has marked a turning point for Real Madrid's leadership. Rodrygo's lack of minutes in such a relevant international competition has made it clear that Xabi Alonso doesn't count on him. Not only that, since it has shown that, perhaps, Florentino is too naive to think he can get 100 million with his sale.

The 100 million that never came: the market lowers Rodrygo's price

Initially, Real Madrid set Rodrygo's starting price at 100 million euros. Clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern, or Chelsea showed interest. However, none of those entities formalized an offer at the required level.

With the market moving forward and no official proposals for those numbers, Florentino Pérez has made a strategic decision. There has been a significant reduction in the starting price. Now, for 75 million fixed plus 10 in variables, Rodrygo could leave Bernabéu.

This new amount represents a more realistic bet in the current context. It is acknowledged that the initial 100 million was excessive given the lack of demand. The reduction seeks to facilitate his sale without forcing the club's ideal scenario.

This evolution places Rodrygo at a crossroads. On one hand, he can reappear on the market as a viable option for major clubs. On the other, he must assess whether he prefers to stay and fight for minutes under Xabi Alonso, something that, from the outside, seems complicated.