Definitive, Iñigo Martínez Goes After Laporta, Tells Him to His Face: 'No Hay Color'

Iñigo Martínez has been one of Barça's major signings in recent years. He arrived for free, and his incorporation has proven to be a complete success. Although his first season was marked by injuries, everything has changed for the Basque center-back since Hansi Flick's arrival.

Currently, Iñigo Martínez is the perfect partner for Pau Cubarsí in Barça's central defense. They understand each other with just a glance, complementing each other perfectly. Both provide security and dynamism to the team, something essential in Flick's system.

| Europa Press

Without a doubt, Iñigo Martínez has landed on his feet. His ability to play the ball out, his courage to operate in open areas, and his experience at the elite level make him a key player at Barça. His performance has forced the Barça board, led by Laporta, to make a decision.

Laporta Ensures Iñigo Martínez's Continuity

Despite his contract ending this season and having attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, it seems unlikely that Laporta will let Iñigo Martínez go. Currently, the Basque center-back is indispensable for Flick, and his performance is a good indication of that. In fact, the latest show of his quality was seen in the match against RCD Mallorca.

Iñigo Martínez, against RCD Mallorca, didn't miss a single pass in the first half. A performance that contrasts sharply with the mistakes made by his teammate Ronald Araújo in playing the ball out. Laporta, aware of this situation, already knows what he must do.

Laporta Is Clear After Iñigo Martínez's Stat

Despite the many virtues of Ronald Araújo, such as his physical strength and defensive ability, his fit in Flick's system is being questioned. His difficulty in playing the ball out and some errors at key moments have made his future at the club uncertain. Iñigo Martínez has won the battle, and Laporta, if necessary, will choose to sell the Uruguayan before the Basque.

Ronald Araújo's Future in Laporta's Hands

Ronald Araújo's situation is far from clear. Laporta knows that, currently, Iñigo Martínez has shown a higher level than the Uruguayan. Not only that, but Eric García, with his characteristics, fits much better into Flick's plans, relegating Araújo to ostracism.

| E-Noticies, Europa Press

Moreover, Laporta needs to make a significant sale this summer to balance the books and comply with financial fair play requirements. In this sense, the departure of Ronald Araújo could be one of the options Laporta considers to free up space in the squad.

Certainly, right now the difference is enormous between Iñigo Martínez and Ronald Araújo. The match against RCD Mallorca has made it clear that the '5' fits better than the '4' in the Barça scheme. The former Athletic player has earned his place, and his role at Barça remains key for the club's future.