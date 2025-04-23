Official, Xabi Alonso Gets Rid of Him and Barça Seeks to Finalize His Signing: Historic Bombshell

Xabi Alonso, current Bayer Leverkusen coach, is in the "pole" to become the new coach of Real Madrid once the current 2024/2025 official season ends. Xabi Alonso has not yet been confirmed as the new coach of the white team, but the truth is that some of his intentions have been revealed: he wants to get rid of a world-class star. The curious thing about all this is that Barça, led by Joan Laporta, is on the lookout and seeks to close a signing that would be a historic bomb in this transfer market.

Xabi Alonso Makes Decisions, Real Madrid Accepts, and Barça Will Seek to Close the Signing

Official, Xabi Alonso Gets Rid of Him, and Barça Seeks to Close His Signing: Historic bomb

Flick wanted to strengthen the attack, but he did not expect to do so after an immediate discard by Xabi Alonso, who is very close to being the new coach of the Madrid club. The fact is that Xabi Alonso wants to get rid of Rodrygo Goes, a Brazilian winger from Madrid.

Rodrygo has been in the spotlight for weeks: his performance is inconsistent, he doesn't feel comfortable on the right wing, and his nightlife causes a lot of commotion in Madrid. Alonso will get rid of Rodrygo, and Barça wants to seek a historic signing with the Brazilian: Flick considers him the perfect left winger for his project in Can Barça.