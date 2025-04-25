Álex Baena Sets a Condition to Sign with Barça: Fermín López Asks for the Same

The summer transfer market is approaching and Álex Baena, a Villarreal player, will most likely be one of the footballers who will make the most headlines. The talented midfielder has been on FC Barcelona's radar since before Hansi Flick's arrival. Both Laporta and Deco are won over with the Andalusian's playing style and believe that he would fit perfectly with Barça's DNA.

Álex Baena would undoubtedly bring quality in game distribution and arriving from the second line, but he would also be key for set-piece strategies. It is worth remembering that Baena was the top assistant in the five major leagues last season. At just 23 years old, Villarreal's '16' is attracting attention and Barça, among others, can't take their eyes off him.

| @alexbbaena, E-Noticies

Manchester City, Bayern Leverkusen, and Atlético de Madrid are the other major clubs interested in the Villarreal footballer. Barça would have a certain advantage, considering that Baena has always shown his desire to play for the culé team. However, Álex Baena, aware of the great competition in Barça's midfield, has set a condition to play at Camp Nou.

Álex Baena's Condition to Sign for Barça

The culé sports management is interested in incorporating Álex Baena, whom they consider the ideal replacement for Pedri. There is no other player in the squad capable of taking on the role of the Tenerife native, and it has already become clear that when he is not there, the team notices and suffers. Fortunately, the '8' has enjoyed great consistency this season and has not been a victim of injuries as in previous years.

However, Deco and Flick agree on the importance of having another player in the squad who can take on Pedri's role. Álex Baena is the preferred footballer, as he is once again completing an excellent campaign as he did in the previous one. Moreover, Baena would be willing to land at Camp Nou, but his condition is clear: if he leaves Villarreal, it is to be a starter.

Álex Baena Agrees with His Friend Fermín López

The Spanish international has already stated, on more than one occasion, that he would be delighted to play for Barça. That's why the Catalan club is the best-positioned team, but the Villarreal star will only sign if they assure him a significant role, something that seems complicated right now. His request coincides with that of his great friend, Fermín López, with whom he coincided at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games: both want to be starters, but not everyone can fit.

The great quality in Barça's midfield complicates things for Baena's arrival, considering that they can hardly guarantee him a starting position. Álex Baena is aware that he has other great offers on the table where they clearly bet on him. His 60 million clause, although not exaggerated, could be another obstacle that complicates his signing for FC Barcelona.