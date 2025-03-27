Deco Takes Advantage of Barça-Osasuna to Negotiate His Signing: 'He Made a Suit for Koundé'

The desired match between FC Barcelona and Osasuna takes place tonight, corresponding to matchday 27, which had been postponed due to the sudden death of Dr. Carles Miñarro. Both teams are in a tight spot, as the match has been squeezed into an already very tight schedule.

On the Barça side, for example, Ronald Araújo has miraculously made it into the squad, while Raphinha has been left out after returning yesterday from the international break. However, Barça's starting eleven is a team of maximum guarantees. On the visiting side, Boyomo has also had to go through quite an ordeal to arrive at the stadium on time.

| E-Noticies

However, beyond what happens on the field, the main protagonist of the night will be Deco. Barça's sporting director has a crucial mission for the next season, and today he could take a big step to achieve it. As is well known, Hansi Flick has requested a winger capable of playing on the left flank to replace Raphinha.

Deco Finds Gold in Osasuna

Deco has been scouring the market for months in search of the ideal candidate. It seems that tonight, in the Barça-Osasuna match, he could negotiate his transfer. The name on the table is Bryan Zaragoza.

The small and skillful winger from Bayern, on loan at Osasuna, is showing impressive performance and doesn't seem eager to return to Germany. Deco already had him on his radar before his surprising signing by the German club, coming from Granada, and now he might try again. However, the sporting director won't be able to observe him closely on the field, as Bryan Zaragoza is injured and won't be able to play the match.

Bryan Zaragoza Has Already Shown Sufficient Level for Barça

Deco doesn't need to see Bryan Zaragoza in action tonight, as he knows him perfectly, just like Koundé. When Bryan played in Granada, he left an indelible mark on the Barça fans. In the first-leg match between Granada and Barça last season, Zaragoza gave Koundé a real run for his money, leaving the French full-back KO play after play.

The small winger scored a brace and showed speed and skill that hurt the blaugrana defense. This outstanding performance against Barça seems to have been etched in Deco's memory, who now sees Bryan Zaragoza as the ideal replacement for the flank. The winger's skill, his ability to break through, and his speed make him a player with enormous potential.

Moreover, the fact that his current situation at Osasuna is temporary could make it easier for Deco to secure his signing. Especially if Bayern doesn't plan to keep him long-term.

With the negotiation for Bryan Zaragoza as the goal, Deco will have to seize any opportunity to move closer to his signing. Tonight's match against Osasuna could be key to taking that first step. We'll see if Bryan Zaragoza finally becomes Deco's choice to meet Hansi Flick's main demand.