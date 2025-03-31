Florian Wirtz's Latest Shocks Barça: No One Expected It

Florian Wirtz, at 21 years old, has established himself as one of the most outstanding players for Bayer Leverkusen and in the world. Last season, his performances were crucial for Xabi Alonso's team to be crowned Bundesliga champions and reach the Europa League final. With 18 goals and 20 assists, Wirtz showed his ability to influence the game beyond the numbers.

Barça Seriously Considers Signing Florian Wirtz

With this performance, it's not surprising that Barça has seriously considered signing him for the next season. The Catalan club has been closely following Wirtz for some time, who has all the qualities to fit into Hansi Flick's scheme. Additionally, Leverkusen's dip in form during the 2024/2025 season has made Wirtz seriously consider his departure.

| Europa Press

Barça, with Hansi Flick at the helm, dreams of signing Wirtz, but they are not the only club interested. Major teams like Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are also closely following the player. The competition for his signing will be fierce, which could complicate negotiations for FC Barcelona.

Florian Wirtz's Price Leaves Deco and Laporta Speechless

In recent hours, information has emerged from Germany that could change everything. Bayer Leverkusen has confirmed that they won't let Wirtz leave for less than 120 or 130 million euros, a figure that jeopardizes his signing by Barça. This amount is a considerable obstacle for the Catalans, who are going through a delicate economic situation and need to prioritize other investments.

Although Barça has shown interest in the attacking midfielder, it seems difficult for them to undertake an operation of this magnitude in the short term. Meanwhile, Manchester City, with its almost unlimited financial power, could be one of the clubs with the greatest chances of signing Wirtz. Additionally, City urgently needs to renew its squad, which puts them in a favorable position to carry out such an operation.

To make matters worse, the midfield is the most and best-populated and highest-quality area of the squad. Therefore, it seems unlikely that any reinforcements for the attacking midfielder position will arrive unless there are departures. We'll see what happens this summer, but with Florian Wirtz's valuation, only the sale of Frenkie de Jong, Dani Olmo, Pedri, or Gavi could change things.