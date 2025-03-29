Meeting Confirmed, Deco Wants to Take Him Away from Florentino Pérez: All the Details

Florentino Pérez is trying to amend past mistakes and has gone all out for market offers. Although Real Madrid is not in a bad moment per se, the Merengues aspire for more. There have been several moments in the season when those from the capital could have used some reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Barça has done everything in their power to return to the top of European soccer, a mission that, at first, was complicated. Luckily for those from the Ciudad Condal, Flick's signing was a complete success, and the fans have regained their trust. Now, a move by Deco has puzzled the Culers and worried those from Real Madrid.

| Europa Press

Deco and His Moves

Deco has been one of the people most criticized due to the management he has done in recent years. During the last transfer market, the sporting director hardly moved at all. The fans were not happy with his actions, but it was later revealed that he couldn't do much more.

Barça, although the president had stated that they were in a good moment, couldn't afford a major signing. This has led Hansi Flick to continue with Xavi Hernández's project and trust in the young academy players. The German has perfectly adapted to the Catalan team's play and is now one of the favorites in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid has struggled more to get back on track and could have used some reinforcements. A few days ago, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Florentino Pérez was close to bringing in a great asset. Shortly after, news leaked that Deco had also moved for the same star and had met with his representative.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Target of Both Clubs

Trent Alexander-Arnold has become one of the best full-backs today, and various teams want to sign him. Additionally, it is known that the defender will not renew with Liverpool and will be free this summer. According to several sources, Florentino Pérez has it practically closed, but Deco has intervened.

| Europa Press

Deco has met with Trent Alexander-Arnold's brother and agent to see if there are possibilities of signing him. This is unlikely, not only because Florentino Pérez has it very advanced, but also because Jules Koundé is in great form. In the coming months, we will know which team the Englishman ends up with.