Confirmed, Joan Laporta Will Closely Follow Netherlands-Spain, a Signing at Stake

The Netherlands and Spain will face each other in the quarterfinals of the Nations League organized by UEFA, and the president of Barça, Joan Laporta, will be watching closely. Barça is still immersed in the planning process for the next season, and Joan Laporta believes it will be crucial to enter the transfer market. In fact, Joan Laporta wants to acquire a player who will be important in these Nations League quarterfinals between the Dutch and the Spanish: Barça wants to finalize the signing.

The Nations League has come into play, and Joan Laporta wants to take advantage of this national team competition to meet with a young global star. Barça is still studying the transfer market, and Joan Laporta believes this international break could be key for the club to show interest in a future star. Well, more than future, he is already a present star, as we are talking about a player who shines with the Netherlands and with his club, AC Milan.

[IMAGE]{417498}[/IMAGE]

Joan Laporta will be closely watching the Nations League clash between the Netherlands and Spain, which corresponds to the quarterfinals. In this match, not only will a future Barça signing play, but also several internationals, including Pau Cubarsí, Lamine Yamal, and Frenkie de Jong. Barça, represented by Joan Laporta, is focusing on a world-class Dutch player who is highly admired and would be a great signing.

Confirmed, Joan Laporta Will Closely Follow the Netherlands-Spain Match, a Signing at Stake

The Netherlands and Spain are competing, starting this Thursday, for a spot in the semifinals of the Nations League, a UEFA competition occupying this international break. The Spanish team, reigning European champion, is the favorite, but the Netherlands also boasts a new generation of very promising footballers. Among them stands out Joan Laporta's Barça's main target, who dreams of strengthening his midfield with a star who is already very much of the present.

The player that Barça, represented by Joan Laporta, will closely follow is Tijjani Reijnders, a 26-year-old Dutch midfielder and current starter for Italian Milan. Tijjani Reijnders is highly admired by Barça, but he is not the only major club tracking the Dutch player.

Reijnders has a contract until 2030 and a market value of 50M, an amount that Barça could pay to secure the signing of one of the best midfielders in the world.