Marc Casadó has become one of the great revelations this year for Barça and Spanish soccer. The 21-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of the great promises of national soccer, establishing himself as a key figure in Flick's Barça line-up. His ability to distribute the ball and contribute both in defense and attack has made him indispensable.

Marc Casadó has seen how, with Hansi Flick, he went from being a bench player last season with Xavi to an indispensable starter this season. Casadó has replied to the trust placed in him by the German coach with great performances that have earned him a draft to the National Team. Throughout the season, the young academy player has shown a maturity beyond his years.

Marc Casadó has played 36 matches this season, with 2,447 minutes of effective play, scoring 1 goal and providing 6 assists. However, his presence in the starting eleven began to decrease with the return of Frenkie De Jong after his injury. Subsequently, his unfortunate knee ligament injury will keep him out until the end of the season.

Marc Casadó and His Future at Barça

The Barça midfielder has already started his recovery process and hopes to be in top form for the preseason. Casadó's goal is to become a key piece in the blaugrana midfield again. It won't be easy with Frenkie De Jong if he ends up renewing and with a recovered Marc Bernal also in the mix.

Casadó's future as a blaugrana was also threatened a few weeks ago when it was rumored that the club was looking for a midfield reinforcement. Thomas Partey, well-known in La Liga for his seasons at Atlético de Madrid, was strongly linked. Marc Casadó now breathes easier knowing, in recent hours, that Arsenal has decided to renew their player.

Thomas Partey Will Stay at Arsenal

It seemed that the Ghanaian player's future at Arsenal would conclude this summer and that Partey wanted to return to the Spanish league. He had been linked to Barça, but in the end, it will all remain a rumor, and the midfielder will end up renewing with Arsenal. The talks for his renewal have already started, and there don't seem to be any issues.

Partey's performance, at 31 years old, is very high this season, and Mikel Arteta wants him to remain with the team. The Ghanaian has played 47 matches, with 3,496 minutes of effective play, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists. At Arsenal, they are convinced that the situation will eventually be solved, and Partey will stay with the club.