No one saw it coming, Deco has betrayed his favorite: Lamine Yamal comes out on top

Deco has important tasks this summer. With the need to lighten the wage bill, FC Barcelona's sporting director will have to make complex decisions. In this regard, planning sales and departures accurately is essential to achieve the established objectives.

Some names like Ronald Araújo and Frenkie de Jong are on the way out. Other players such as Ansu Fati, Pau Víctor, and Pablo Torre are also joining them, with their destinations seemingly already decided. Deco is clear that he needs to raise funds for new signings and is working with that idea in mind.

The restructuring of the squad takes an unexpected turn

The departure of players seems inevitable for Deco to be able to bring in new additions. Hansi Flick has requested several signings to strengthen the team. The Portuguese executive, as obedient as always, is already working hard.

The first confirmed move has been Joan García, Espanyol's goalkeeper, who has already been signed. However, the surprise has come in the attacking line. Flick has requested the arrival of a winger to compete with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, although Deco had a preferred option for that position, the chosen one is someone else.

Initially, Deco had Luis Díaz as his main target to strengthen the wing. The Colombian, who didn't feel completely comfortable at Liverpool, seemed like a perfect signing for Barça. However, recent events have changed the outlook.

Lamine Yamal's request

Lamine Yamal, Barça's great star, has expressed his desire to have a particular teammate on the wing. The young striker has asked Deco to focus on Nico Williams, his good friend, for that position.

Lamine Yamal has been clear in his request. After the rumors about Luis Díaz, Barça's young prodigy publicly shared a photo with Nico Williams, highlighting their close relationship.

According to Carlos Monfort from the SPORT newspaper, Deco has met with Nico Williams's agents and has shifted the negotiations for his signing by Barça. This has been reinforced by the latest post from Lamine Yamal.

This change of direction has sidelined Luis Díaz, who had already shown interest in joining Barça, even following them on social media.

Nico Williams, Barça's new signing

Luis Díaz's future at Barça seems to be fading, while Nico Williams is emerging as the new priority.

The Athletic Club player, who has performed excellently this season, will almost certainly be Barça's next reinforcement.

With Hansi Flick's approval and the direct request from Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams will be a new FC Barcelona player, consolidating a promising partnership with Yamal on the wing. This move marks a new direction in the Catalan club's sporting planning.