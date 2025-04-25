Dean Huijsen Is Not the Chosen One, New Partner for Raúl Asencio: 'He'll Be the Only Signing'

Raúl Asencio has burst onto Real Madrid at a time of great need. The academy player, who started the season with low expectations, has surprised everyone with his performance. Amid the injury crisis that affected the squad, Asencio has presented himself as a temporary but effective solution.

| Europa Press

Although he has shown a great level, the reality is that he is still young and needs to be accompanied by experienced players to continue growing. This year, Raúl Asencio has fulfilled his role with flying colors, but it is known that, to lead Real Madrid's defense in the future, he must be better surrounded. That's why Florentino Pérez is already considering bringing in a new defender, although, the favorite, Dean Huijsen, will not be chosen.

Militao, Carvajal, and Joan Martínez, First Reinforcements

Looking ahead to the next season, beyond the signings, Real Madrid hopes to recover several of its defensive pillars. Éder Militao and Dani Carvajal, two of the most important players in the defense, should be fully recovered from their respective ailments. This will give more solidity to the defensive block and allow Raúl Asencio to play in a more balanced defense.

Additionally, the club continues to bet on its academy, and Joan Martínez, one of the most promising gems of 'La Fábrica,' will be promoted to the first team. At 18 years old, Joan has impressed with his maturity and ability to play at the highest level. His presence in the defense will provide more options and allow Raúl Asencio to benefit from healthy competition in the defense.

Florentino Pérez's Decision: Dean Huijsen Discarded

With the return of Militao and Carvajal, plus the incorporation of Joan Martínez, Florentino Pérez has decided not to sign Dean Huijsen this summer.

Although the Bournemouth center-back is a European gem, the president of Real Madrid considers that, with Alaba, Rüdiger, Militao, Asencio, and Martínez, the defense is well covered. Therefore, Florentino Pérez has opted not to invest in a new center-back, focusing his efforts on other more necessary reinforcements.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Signing of the Season

On the other hand, the need to strengthen the right-back position following Lucas Vázquez's departure has led Florentino Pérez to make the decision to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold.

| Liverpool FC, Canva

The English defender from Liverpool will arrive for free in the summer, after the end of his contract with the English club. Trent Alexander-Arnold will become the new partner of Raúl Asencio on the right flank, giving Real Madrid a great option on that side. The almost imminent departure of Lucas Vázquez opens the door for the Englishman, who will be the only major signing for the club in this window.

Real Madrid trusts its defense for the next season, with Asencio, Militao, Carvajal, Alaba, and Martínez as key pieces. Additionally, they consider that with the signing of Alexander-Arnold, it is enough to strengthen the defense. Huijsen will have to wait.