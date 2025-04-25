There Is an Agreement, He Will Sign for Barça if Frenkie de Jong Leaves: Hansi Flick Gives the Green Light

When it seemed that Frenkie de Jong's continuity at Barça was on track, his contractual situation continues to generate tension. The Dutch international has gradually been entering the team under Hansi Flick's guidance. His role has been important, and his performance has improved to a high level.

Hansi Flick is happy with his performance, which suggested a quick agreement for his renewal. Laporta and Deco want Frenkie de Jong to stay, but with a change in the economic conditions of his contract. Considering the club's current economy, Barça can no longer afford the high salary that '21' receives.

| FCB

Frenkie de Jong's Future Will Remain Uncertain Until He Renews

During the past season, Deco already presented several renewal proposals to which Frenkie de Jong replied with silence. This indifference angered Joan Laporta, generating tension between the management and the player. However, thanks to Hansi Flick, De Jong is now willing to renew, but he is running out of time.

Barça agrees to keep the economic conditions of his current contract but extend the contract years. This would allow the club to defer his salary, and it seems De Jong would be willing to accept these conditions. However, Laporta has been very clear: if he wants to start the new season, he must have signed his renewal first.

Although there is still time, the truth is that Frenkie de Jong has yet to renew his contractual bond, and there is less and less time. Barça is not willing for Frenkie to leave for free next season after investing 86 million in his signing from Ajax. Therefore, if Frenkie doesn't renew or takes too long, the club will force his transfer this summer: they already have his replacement identified.

Tijjani Reijnders, Frenkie de Jong's Replacement

Given the doubts about Frenkie de Jong's continuity, the sports management has taken action. Thomas Partey is very much liked by the management, but Hansi Flick would have given the green light to another signing: Tijjani Reijnders. The Dutch midfielder from AC Milan is having a great season in Italy with excellent and very commendable performances.

Barça knows that to sign Reijnders, they would have to pay 50 million to AC Milan, and in this case, they would only do so if Frenkie leaves the club. If Frenkie ends up renewing, no player is expected to be signed for the midfield. The coming weeks will be crucial for Frenkie de Jong's future: the end of the season is approaching, as is his final decision.

Tijjani Reijnders is a midfielder with a very high technical level, and at 27 years old, he is at the peak of his career. One of his best characteristics is his arrival in the area, as evidenced by the 14 goals scored with AC Milan this season. Without a doubt, a great signing to which Hansi Flick has already given the green light if Frenkie decides not to renew.