Dani Olmo Says Goodbye Just in Case, the Figure Saves Barça: 'It's More Than...'

Dani Olmo arrived at FC Barcelona as one of the most desired signings by the fans, with the label of a world-class star. His arrival caused great excitement among the fans, who quickly felt captivated by his talent.

In his first appearances, Dani Olmo proved to be a player capable of making a difference, bringing creativity and quality to Barça's attack. However, injuries began to slow his progress and he hasn't managed to keep the continuity that was expected of him. Throughout the season, the performance of the '20' has been too irregular.

| Europa Press

Injuries have kept him away from the field in several stretches, which has affected his performance on the field. Additionally, the situation with his registration has also complicated his full integration into the team, leading to a decline in his presence in the starting eleven. Currently, it's increasingly difficult to see Dani Olmo play three consecutive games without interruptions due to injury, tactical adjustments, or legal issues.

Doubts in FC Barcelona's Management

Dani Olmo's irregularity has caused doubts within the club, especially in Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona. Although the player has a lot of potential, his constant physical problems and lack of continuity are being evaluated by the management.

In this regard, Laporta faces a difficult decision, as Barça has invested a lot of money in Dani Olmo and his talent remains undeniable. However, the current situation could lead Barça's president to reconsider his future at the club.

In fact, in the last few hours Dani Olmo has received an offer that could change everything. His future at Camp Nou is not at all assured, as the figure is really high and could help the club's economy.

Manchester City's Proposal and Dani Olmo's Possible Departure

In the last few hours, a significant offer has reached Joan Laporta's desk. Manchester City, led by Pep Guardiola, has shown a strong interest in signing Dani Olmo and would be willing to pay more than 100 million euros for his transfer. Therefore, phrases like "it's more than 100 kilos" have started to echo through the offices of 'Can Barça'.

In this regard, this figure puts FC Barcelona at a crossroads. Although Dani Olmo has made it clear that his desire is to stay at Barça, the financial amount of the offer and his injury history could make Laporta decide to sell him.

Dani Olmo's Future Is hanging in the air

Dani Olmo's future at FC Barcelona seems to be hanging in the air. While the player is determined to stay at the club, Manchester City's proposal represents a considerable temptation for Joan Laporta.

Dani Olmo's situation could change in the summer, depending on market movements and whether FC Barcelona decides to accept City's offer. What seems clear is that next summer will be key to determining if Olmo's future remains tied to Barça.