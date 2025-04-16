Confirmed, Joan Laporta Sets Date for Camp Nou, There's a Surprise: 'The Opening Will Be On...'

The new Camp Nou will undoubtedly be Joan Laporta's great work to return Barça to the soccer elite. A stadium on par with the best in the world: Camp Nou will become a benchmark in innovation and technology for the enjoyment of the fans. However, the opening date is becoming a major headache after the announcement of several delays in the official inauguration.

Barça continues with the goal of setting internal deadlines for the return to Spotify Camp Nou after announcing that it would have to finish the season at the Olímpic de Montjuïc. The rehabilitation works carried out by the Turkish company Limak are delayed and have been the cause of several postponements in the announced inauguration date. In fact, the opening has been delayed once again in the last few hours.

| FCB

The reopening of the Barça stronghold has been delayed more than desired due to delays in the work caused by various unforeseen events. The works are of great magnitude, and in these cases, it is normal for such unforeseen events to occur. Its opening was scheduled, after many delays, for this summer, but Barça will not be able to play at Camp Nou until September 2025.

Joan Laporta Rules Out Playing the Gamper at Camp Nou

Joan Laporta thus rules out the first team being able to play the Joan Gamper trophy at Camp Nou. However, Laporta has already communicated to the Turkish company that the stadium must be ready by next September. UEFA requires teams to play the first group stage in the same stadium.

Consequently, Barça doesn't plan to request the availability of the Olímpic from the City Council for the next season. The date of September 16 is marked in red on the calendar. For Joan Laporta, this is the key date to have Camp Nou operational.

Accelerated Work at Camp Nou to Meet Deadlines

Joan Laporta is doing everything possible to have Camp Nou ready within the stipulated time frame. In recent weeks, the works have intensified, including 24-hour workdays during the week and also on Saturdays. The goal is to obtain all the necessary permits during the summer to complete the stadium's conditioning.

A decisive factor that can facilitate FC Barcelona's return to Camp Nou is the stadium's roof; the club has decided to postpone its installation to May 2026. Under normal circumstances, the roof is installed before the seats are placed. To prevent the future installation of the roof from affecting them, the project managers have designed a system with temporary structures.