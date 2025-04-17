Confirmed, Deal Closed With Xabi Alonso: Barça Comes Out on Top, KO to Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen, under the direction of Xabi Alonso, has been one of the most surprising teams in recent times. Last season, the German team broke all records, winning the Bundesliga in a historic manner.

Players like Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, and Alejandro Grimaldo were key pieces of this success and caught the attention of major European clubs. However, despite the interest from teams like FC Barcelona, none of these players moved in the past summer market.

However, this year things aren't going as Xabi Alonso desired. Leverkusen hasn't managed to keep the level of last season and now a possible exodus is anticipated in the next transfer window. Barça, which is very alert to the movements of the German club, could take advantage of this situation to strengthen the squad with one of its assets.

FC Barcelona's Interest in Jeremie Frimpong

One of FC Barcelona's major objectives for the next market is to strengthen the defense, particularly the right-back position. With the need to give Jules Koundé a rest, Hansi Flick has requested a new right-back who can compete at the highest level. In this regard, Jeremie Frimpong, Bayer Leverkusen's right-back, has emerged as an ideal option for Barça.

Known for his speed, offensive capability, and defensive solidity, Jeremie Frimpong has been one of the best right-backs in the Bundesliga this season. His ability to push forward and contribute to playmaking makes him a very attractive signing for Barça, which seeks versatile and high-level players. However, Real Madrid is also after him, so Laporta has prepared a masterstroke to secure his incorporation to Camp Nou.

However, Frimpong's price will be high, as his market value is 50 million. Bayer Leverkusen, with Xabi Alonso at the helm, won't let their star go for a low amount, which could complicate the operation for the Catalan club. A situation that Joan Laporta and Deco plan to solve through an exchange.

Pablo Torre, the Key to Signing Jeremie Frimpong

Although Jeremie Frimpong's price could be an obstacle for Barça, there is a possible solution. According to sources close to the club, Pablo Torre, Barça's midfielder, could be the key to reaching an agreement with Leverkusen.

Xabi Alonso is a great admirer of the Cantabrian and has shown interest in signing him. The possibility of including Pablo Torre in the operation could allow FC Barcelona to reduce the cost of Jeremie Frimpong and reach an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen. The Pablo Torre-Frimpong swap could become a reality this summer.

The Future of Jeremie Frimpong and Barça

Everything seems to indicate that Barça will be very active in the market this summer, seeking to strengthen the defense. Jeremie Frimpong is one of the priorities and the inclusion of Pablo Torre in the negotiation could be the masterstroke to secure his signing.

If Barça manages to close this operation, Jeremie Frimpong would be a great addition to the team, providing quality, depth, and competitiveness to the right flank. Pablo Torre could reduce the signing by between 10 and 20 million for a transfer that is supposedly closing around 50 million.