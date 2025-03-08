Emotional Message from Dani Olmo to Carles Miñarro on His Social Media: 'Difficult to...'

Dani Olmo is surely one of the most affected after the death of Carles Miñarro, the FC Barcelona doctor who passed away suddenly this afternoon. The news was known a few minutes before the Catalan club's match against Osasuna in Montjuïc, causing its suspension with 20 minutes remaining. Since then, reactions have not stopped coming, and the latest has been from the midfielder.

Let's remember that Dani Olmo and Carles Miñarro have been two of the new faces that joined FC Barcelona's squad for this new season. The former Leipzig player arrived in the Catalan city after a payment of €55M to Leipzig, while the renowned doctor joined Flick's staff to bring his experience. Both had integrated perfectly into the dynamics and, by fate, had spent a lot of time together in recent months.

Dani Olmo Bids Farewell to Carles Miñarro on His Social Media

Dani Olmo has been injured for a good part of the season, and Carles Miñarro has been one of his great supports. In total, Barça's '20' has missed 13 matches this season, accumulating more than 50 days of absence. During that time, their relationship has strengthened, as Olmo has expressed on his social media.

"Difficult to believe and accept everything that has happened. Carles, thank you very much for everything you have helped me with, not only this year but throughout my entire career. You will be greatly missed, and your person will always be remembered in our hearts and in my family's. RIP Doc"

Without a doubt, a message full of emotion from Dani Olmo, who remembered Carles Miñarro as a person very close to him.

The Details of Carles Miñarro's Passing

Carles Miñarro passed away this afternoon at the Meliá Pedralbes hotel where he was with the rest of the team. This morning, according to several media outlets, the doctor joined the footballers in their usual routine. It was this afternoon when the news broke.

It became official 20 minutes before the match when Joan Laporta went down to Barça's locker room to announce what had happened. The players, in shock, requested to postpone the match. Now we will have to wait to know more details.