Barça Negotiates with a Real Madrid Player! Jorge Mendes Confirms It

Barça is recovering from its financial problems and is gradually starting to explore the options available in the market. Those from the Ciudad Condal are clear that they must continue to strengthen their squad if they want to stay at the top. Although they have to do it within their economic possibilities, the latest contract closures and sales have left some room.

The recent departure of Vitor Roque to Palmeiras has left 25M euros in the coffers and could be used to sign someone. Jorge Mendes, who manages several of Barça's players, has received news from the board. They have asked him about one of Real Madrid's footballers with the most potential, and the answer is surprising.

Jorge Mendes in a Crossfire

Jorge Mendes is one of the most recognized sports agents in the soccer world and manages many great talents, such as Lamine Yamal. In addition to having representation at Barça, the agent also handles the affairs of various Real Madrid stars, the eternal rival. The situation of the merengue team is not the best, and they might look favorably on a departure if the price is right.

Real Madrid has not had very good moments this season, but it is gradually returning to its place. It has lost several matches by a landslide against Barça and has had to play play-offs in the Champions League to stay alive. Fortunately for the merengues, their bad streak is coming to an end, and the good news is starting to arrive.

Real Madrid's players are regaining their good form, and Courtois is unstoppable, which is evidently good news. Barça is aware that the Madrid goal has the Belgian's name written on it and has asked Jorge Mendes about his substitute. The goalkeeper we are talking about is Andriy Lunin, who has a contract with his team until 2030.

Barça Going for Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin had quite a bit of prominence last season with the first goalkeeper's injury. Although he made some mistakes, the Ukrainian showed that he deserves a chance in the goal of the greats. Barça, in a meeting with Jorge Mendes, has asked if it would be viable to incorporate the substitute of their eternal rival.

Initially, both Jorge Mendes and Lunin's entourage have made it clear that the goalkeeper wants to fight for a spot at Real Madrid. Additionally, the white entity would make his departure very difficult, especially if it is to Barça. No matter how much Barça keeps trying, it is unlikely that Florentino Pérez will give in.